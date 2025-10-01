Violetto Unveils Chef Mark Shoemaker's First Culinary Tasting Menu This Fall

Each dish on my fall menu comes from a moment like that: a harvest of figs from an old tree, a family recipe, a basket of mushrooms after the rain. That's the spirit I wanted to bring to Violetto this season." Chef Mark Shoemaker, Executive Chef, Violetto Post this

These new selections mark Violetto's next chapter under Shoemaker's leadership, continuing the restaurant's commitment to seasonality, sustainability, and the true expression of Napa Valley's agricultural diversity.

"When I walk through our gardens or visit a farmer at sunrise, I'm not just thinking about ingredients, I'm listening for a story. Each dish on my fall menu comes from a moment like that: a harvest of figs from an old tree, a family recipe, a basket of mushrooms after the rain. That's the spirit I wanted to bring to Violetto this season." Chef Mark Shoemaker, Executive Chef, Violetto.

Guests visiting Violetto during Napa Valley's vibrant fall harvest season can also immerse themselves in the creative spirit of the region through resort experiences such as Color Around the Vine: Art & Wine with Nimbus. This hands-on activity invites participants to sip local wines while creating their own vineyard-inspired artwork, offering a relaxing and memorable complement to an evening of fine dining.

"Violetto is at the heart of how we share Napa Valley with our guests. Chef Shoemaker's tasting menu paired with creative experiences like Color Around the Vine reflects our philosophy of offering more than just a meal or a stay. We're creating a true sense of place where culinary excellence, art, and hospitality come together," said Heidi A. Miersemann, General Manager at Alila Napa Valley.

Chef Shoemaker brings a refined culinary background shaped by experiences at Michelin-starred Acadia and Elske in Chicago, and the renowned Willows Inn in Washington State. His passion for authentic, ingredient-driven cuisine deepened through his work at Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery in Illinois, where he immersed himself in sustainable farming, cheesemaking, and farm-to-table dining. Inspired by a transformative visit to Napa Valley, Shoemaker's culinary journey led him to Violetto, where he now crafts soulful, seasonal menus that pay homage to the region's rich agricultural heritage.

Alila Napa Valley & Violetto Location:

1915 Main St, St. Helena, CA 94574

Complimentary day-use valet parking available.

For reservations and more information, visit violettonapavalley.com or call (707) 963-9004.

About Alila Napa Valley Food & Beverage Program:

About Salvia

Located in the heart of Napa Valley, Salvia is a vibrant gathering place where seasonal inspiration, creative expression, and community come together. Designed as a space to connect over delicious bites, local wines, and meaningful experiences. With its laid-back charm and deep roots in Napa's cultural fabric, Salvia offers a fresh, flavorful way to experience the valley.

About Violetto

Violetto is an elegant pre-fix evening concept that pays homage to the history of the Napa Valley region and the Italian French influence on our viniculture and cuisine. While we honor and learn from tradition, it is the spirit of innovation that we embody. For more information, visit www.violettonapavalley.com or @ViolettoNapa on Facebook and Instagram.

About Alila Napa Valley

Nestled next to St. Helena's vibrant downtown Main Street, Alila Napa Valley is ideally placed to experience the best of California's most celebrated wine region – from exploring its beautiful countryside to indulging in its epicurean lifestyle. The hotel features 64 luxuriously appointed guest rooms and suites that offer wrap-around terraces with outdoor bathing tubs and ﬁreplaces. The resort is built surrounding a historic Georgian estate mansion in St. Helena and is home to signature restaurant Violetto, which features seasonal fare with Napa's finest local, organic and sustainable ingredients (the dining space formerly garnered acclaim as Acacia House). The heart of the resort is the 3,500 square foot Spa Alila and fitness center, an outdoor pool overlooking home vineyards for St. Helena wines and a 5,500 square foot event space, the largest in St. Helena, which includes the Acacia Barn, Terrace and Lawn. The space can accommodate luxury meetings and social events up to 120 people. Alila Napa Valley is designed as an intimate adult-only retreat with a fresh, modern approach to comfort and rejuvenation. Calming, neutral palettes and floor-to-ceiling glass walls designed by Yabu Pushelberg create soothing havens for relaxation with enchanting close-enough-to-touch vineyard and estate views. Explore more on https://www.alilahotels.com/napa-valley or connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Ashley Tepli, Studio 707, 1 707.287.9727 101, [email protected], www.studio-707.com

SOURCE Violetto