VION Investments Hires Morten Kucey as Senior Managing Director

Our mission is to be the leading provider of innovative receivable liquidity solutions. Morten brings a deep knowledge of the lending and restructuring industry that will help us to grow our business." — Stacey Schacter, Chief Executive Officer, VION Investments.

"My relationship with the senior management at VION extends more than twenty years and I am thrilled to work with such a professional and experienced team," said Kucey. "This new journey represents a significant step in my career, and I am eager to embrace the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. I am excited to work with my colleagues Stacey Schacter and Neil Brodsky and the rest of the VION team."

Kucey brings more than 25 years of experience in financial services and restructuring and distressed industry. Kucey's previous roles include senior positions at Rise Line Business Credit, an asset-based lender; SFNET, a senior finance industry association; and more than twenty years with SB360 Capital Partners, an equity, debt, and recovery solutions provider to retail and consumer products companies. Kucey has also held positions with a merchant banker and fundraising consulting firms.

About VION Investments

VION Investments provides flexible solutions to businesses with unique or complex capital needs, often in the form of senior or mezzanine debt and/or investment through a company's receivables. Unlike a traditional factor we specialize in receivables with a duration longer than 3 months.

VION invests between $10 and $100 million per deal and its capital may be utilized in a range of situations including for growth initiatives, liquidity purposes, recapitalizations, and balance sheet deleveraging, among others.

