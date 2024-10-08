VIP Completions and ARRCC Proudly Unveil Uniquely Refurbished Dassault Falcon 7X

Aircraft acquired by VIP Completions' sister company SmartJets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIP Completions, providers of custom aircraft completions and refurbishment services, and ARRCC, a leading interior design and décor studio, today proudly unveiled the spectacular interior of a completely refurbished Dassault Falcon 7X. Acquisition of this aircraft was brokered by VIP Completions' sister company SmartJets, a leading turnkey aircraft dealer-broker.

This project is exceptional because it redefines the boundaries of aircraft interior design. For example, custom dynamic LED accent lights are seamlessly integrated into the headliner; cabin bulkheads have been covered in a sand-blasted bronze mirror finish that creates a mood of modern opulent comfort; and paneling has been trimmed with solid white oak fluting custom-made to match the finest home furnishings.

"Our client, a passionate and driven fintech entrepreneur, wanted to push the envelope in terms of what an aircraft refurbishment could accomplish. The results are totally unprecedented on any business jet. For us, this was a true end-to-end project. Our SmartJets team identified and acquired the optimal aircraft. Then, the talented team at ARRCC – having also completed multiple projects for this client – delivered the final design. We incorporated the custom exterior paint work in parallel to the interior work. Finally, our VIP Completions team made the design into a tangible reality – within a very aggressive 10-week timeline. Working together, we have delivered an aircraft interior of unique beauty and refinement," says Ben Shirazi, President, VIP Completions and President, SmartJets.

"Our team is so grateful to have collaborated alongside VIP Completions and SmartJets to create an airborne experience that we hope will set the standard for jet interior design in the future. The client had a strong sense of what he wanted; timeless, contemporary, glam but neutral, echoing the same design brief of his homes through bespoke fittings to custom-designed furniture," adds Jon Case, Director and Designer, ARRCC.

Offering exceptional levels of luxury, comfort and the convenience of latest-generation technologies, this aircraft comfortably seats 16 passengers.

Floor plan features:

Three principal cabin areas: forward main lounge with club seating, mid-cabin conference/dining area and aft stateroom with dual divans

Large forward galley

Forward crew lavatory and aft VIP lavatory

Additional design elements:

Luxurious custom-designed seats throughout the cabin upholstered with contrasting premium Garrett leathers and intricate diamond pattern stitchwork

Stateroom divans upholstered in premium Garrett leathers with real suede inserts on top and bottom cushions

New stone countertops

Dado panels covered in matching white oak natural blonde veneer, accented on select surfaces with black pinstripe design

Cabin management system (CMS) and in-flight entertainment (IFE) highlights:

GOGO L5 internet and Wi-Fi

Kaleidescape media server

New forward and aft HD monitors

Alto audio system

Custom CMS with individual touch panels and ability to stream content from any passenger device to any screen in the cabin

Visuals of this aircraft are available at:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/27e6da02jw9ldjbz24ovh/ADoLESwojkiGtT2r8FinZyY?rlkey=wa4orsa3cvyax9nr94ku9l518&e=1&st=3ee78smq&dl=0

About VIP Completions LLC

The VIP Completions team brings more than 20 years of experience to business aircraft completions and refurbishment, primarily focused on long-range business aircraft. With partners including some of the best design firms in the world, VIP Completions offers its valued clients the best brands, the latest design trends and the highest quality materials to realize their visions. For more information, please visit https://www.vipcompletions.net/.

About SmartJets LLC

With several members of the SmartJets team counting more than 30 years of experience in this business, they have between them concluded close to $5 billion in business aviation transactions over their careers to date. With a commitment to delivering the highest levels of client service, in-depth industry knowledge, an impressive international network and expertise in regulatory matters, SmartJets is ready to assist clients in finding the right solution for their business aircraft purchases, sales, trades, financing or leasing. For more information, please visit http://www.smartjets.com/.

About ARRCC

ARRCC is an acclaimed studio specialising in interior architecture, interior design and décor that redefines laid-back luxury, creating considered and engaging interiors at the leading edge of global design. With a human-centric approach to design, ARRCC produces 'life-enhancing', exclusive spaces that respond to their architecture, context, and environment. ARRCC's global presence has produced a substantial portfolio of leading residential, hospitality and leisure interiors in 54 countries, spanning six continents. For more information, please visit https://www.arrcc.com/

Media Contact:

Mark Lowe, PRagmatic Communications

mark(dot)lowe(at)pragcom(dot)com / +1-514-576-2519

Media Contact

Mark Lowe, VIP Completions, 1 (514) 576-2519, [email protected], https://www.vipcompletions.net/

SOURCE VIP Completions