VIP Completions and YODEZEEN Announce Transformative Gulfstream G550 Interior Refurbishment Project

"The client's vision was to push the envelope in terms of what an aircraft refurbishment could represent. The results will be spectacularly unique – unlike any other business jet in service." - Ben Shirazi, President, VIP Completions and President, SmartJets Post this

This project redefines the boundaries of aircraft interior design. For example, custom dynamic fiber optic accent lights seamlessly integrated into the headliner in a "starlight" pattern, real carbon fiber accents throughout the cabin, new mid-cabin bulkhead with pocket door and all-wood eucalyptus paneling. The aircraft is scheduled for delivery in eight weeks.

Additional design elements:

Custom-designed seats and dado panels upholstered in Garrett leathers

Tapis Ultraleather on upper panels

Stateroom divans upholstered in Loro Piana cashmere

cashmere New red stone countertops

Custom-made Italian hand-tufted carpet

Dado panels covered in matching white oak natural blonde veneer, accented on select surfaces with black pinstripe design

Cabin management system (CMS) and in-flight entertainment (IFE) highlights:

Custom CMS with individual touch panels and ability to stream content from any passenger device to any screen in the cabin

All other lighting updated to RGB LEDs

PLEX media server

New forward and aft HD monitors

Alto audio system

"The client's vision was to push the envelope in terms of what an aircraft refurbishment could represent," says Ben Shirazi, President, VIP Completions and President, SmartJets. "The results will be spectacularly unique – unlike any other business jet in service. For us, this was a true end-to-end project. Our SmartJets team identified and acquired the optimal aircraft. We will also manage the custom exterior paint work by Duncan Aviation. The YODEZEEN Miami team have presented their plans. Next, our VIP Completions team will get to work. Together, we will deliver an aircraft interior of unique beauty and refinement."

"We greatly value the collaboration with VIP Completions. Collectively, we bring a lot of talent and complementary skills to the table. The multidisciplinary team that we assembled will convert the client's vision into reality using elegant minimalism and contemporary vision to create a beautifully tranquil living space in the sky," adds Arthur Sharf, Co-Founder and Lead Architect, YODEZEEN.

Concept renderings of this aircraft are available at: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/xh2e553ey4fyfen048toi/AIb3ncwlAPPfcO61FNbrqz8?rlkey=o9yc0jij6gc10q3wzw93rgj9z&dl=0

About VIP Completions LLC

The VIP Completions team brings more than 20 years of experience to business aircraft completions and refurbishment, primarily focused on long-range business aircraft. With partners including some of the best design firms in the world, VIP Completions offers its valued clients the best brands, the latest design trends and the highest quality materials to realize their visions. For more information, please visit https://www.vipcompletions.net/.

About SmartJets LLC

With several members of the SmartJets team counting more than 30 years of experience in this business, they have between them concluded close to $5 billion in business aviation transactions over their careers to date. With a commitment to delivering the highest levels of client service, in-depth industry knowledge, an impressive international network and expertise in regulatory matters, SmartJets is ready to assist clients in finding the right solution for their business aircraft purchases, sales, trades, financing or leasing. For more information, please visit http://www.smartjets.com/.

About YODEZEEN

YODEZEEN – a multi-award-winning architecture & design studio delivering bespoke projects. Artur Sharf and Artem Zverev established the studio in 2010 in their desire to create a knowledge-based approach to design and architecture. With 15 years of experience, and offices in Miami, Los Angeles, Dubai, Warsaw, Kyiv, Milan, and London, YODEZEEN is distinguished by its high-end design, international expertise, and local capability and works across various typologies, including residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. YODEZEEN''s philosophy is a testament to the belief in the transformative power of architecture and design. We view each project as an opportunity to create not just spaces, but experiences that enrich lives and inspire emotions. For more information, please visit https://yodezeen.com/ .

Media Contact:

Mark Lowe, PRagmatic Communications

mark(dot)lowe(at)pragcom(dot)com / +1-514-576-2519

Media Contact

Mark Lowe, VIP Completions, 1 (514) 576-2519, [email protected], https://www.vipcompletions.net/

SOURCE VIP Completions