VIP Completions and YODEZEEN Deliver Uniquely Refurbished Gulfstream G550 in Just Eight Weeks

Floorplan details include:

Forward cabin with four seats in club configuration

Two forward-facing seats

Mid cabin four-seat conference area

Aft cabin with dual two-seat divans

Design elements include:

Custom dynamic fiber optic accent lights seamlessly integrated into the headliner to create a "starlight" pattern

Carbon fiber accents throughout the cabin

Aft cabin bulkhead with pocket door and all-wood eucalyptus paneling

Custom-designed seats and dado panels upholstered in Garrett leathers

Tapis Ultraleather on upper panels

Stateroom divans upholstered in Loro Piana cashmere

Red stone countertops

Custom-made Italian hand-tufted carpet

Cabin management system (CMS) and in-flight entertainment (IFE) highlights:

Alto audio system featuring 14 speakers, 10 subwoofers and three amps

Custom CMS with individual touch panels and ability to stream content from any passenger device to any screen in the cabin

All other lighting updated to RGB LEDs

PLEX media server

New forward and aft HD monitors

Additionally, VIP Completions oversaw exterior paint work by Duncan Aviation. The bold angular two-tone color scheme features platinum pearl above and cumulus gray pearl below.

"We are very pleased with the results of this project because we helped our client convert their vision into a reality," says Ben Shirazi, President, VIP Completions and President, SmartJets. "Furthermore, we provided a complete turnkey service – from acquisition through refurbishment. The YODEZEEN team brought an unprecedented degree of sophistication to this project and our long-standing partners at Duncan Aviation did an excellent job with exterior paintwork. All told, we are proud to deliver this uniquely elegant aircraft to our valued client in just eight weeks."

"We work with architecture and design in various dimensions. From residences and resorts to yachts and jets — we approach every project differently, appreciating its nature and challenges. This Gulfstream G550 project demanded absolute precision and care blended with outstanding design. Our client wanted to create not just an aircraft interior, but a beautiful, tranquil living space. Working with VIP Completions' team of experts and guided by contemporary styles and elegant minimalism, we converted that vision into a tangible reality," adds Arthur Sharf, Co-Founder and Lead Architect, YODEZEEN.

Interior and exterior photographs of this aircraft are available at:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/45rbmsbwgqub1if5n4zdc/AHPF-_b9aeETftOxwBCHC5s?rlkey=b0ufn7y8anebsi5thgdj6y3v2&e=1&dl=0

About VIP Completions LLC

The VIP Completions team brings more than 20 years of experience to business aircraft completions and refurbishment, primarily focused on long-range business aircraft. With partners including some of the best design firms in the world, VIP Completions offers its valued clients the best brands, the latest design trends and the highest quality materials to realize their visions. For more information, please visit https://www.vipcompletions.net/.

About SmartJets LLC

With several members of the SmartJets team counting more than 30 years of experience, they have closed more than $5 billion in business aviation transactions over their careers. Offering the highest level of client service, in-depth industry knowledge, an impressive international network and expertise in regulatory matters, SmartJets is ready to assist clients in finding the right solution for their business aircraft purchases, sales and related needs. For more information, please visit http://www.smartjets.com/.

About YODEZEEN

YODEZEEN – a multi-award-winning architecture & design studio delivering bespoke projects. Artur Sharf and Artem Zverev established the studio in 2010 in their desire to create a knowledge-based approach to design and architecture. With 15 years of experience, and offices in Miami, Los Angeles, Dubai, Warsaw, Kyiv, Milan, and London, YODEZEEN is distinguished by its high-end design, international expertise, and local capability and works across various typologies, including residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. YODEZEEN''s philosophy is a testament to the belief in the transformative power of architecture and design. We view each project as an opportunity to create not just spaces, but experiences that enrich lives and inspire emotions. For more information, please visit https://yodezeen.com/.

