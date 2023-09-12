VIP Completions Announces Boeing Business Jet Full Interior Refurbishment Project

"Working closely with our client, we will create something unique among a standard of excellence." - Ben Shirazi, President, VIP Completions Tweet this

Since the company was founded almost a decade ago, the VIP Completions team has extensively refurbished six BBJs, two Boeing 757s, a Boeing 767 and a Boeing 727, clearly establishing its expertise in Boeing corporate airliner completions projects.

The BBJ is a high-performance derivative of the Boeing 737, capable of flying more than 6,000 nautical miles non-stop. First introduced in 1998, there are approximately 140 BBJs in service worldwide today.

This aircraft will offer exceptional levels of comfort, luxury, personalized style and the conveniences of latest-generation technologies.

Floor plan details to include:

Three principal cabin areas: forward main lounge with built-in movie projector and drop-down screen, aft lounge and aft en-suite master bedroom

Large mid-cabin galley with bar area – adjoining aft lounge

Three lavatories – forward crew lavatory, large mid-cabin passenger lavatory and aft master bedroom lavatory with full shower

Design upgrade highlights to include:

Luxurious custom-designed seats throughout the cabin upholstered with contrasting premium Garrett leathers and intricate diamond pattern stitchwork

Divans upholstered in premium Loro Piana fabrics

Full cabin re-veneered in open grain matte white oak finish

New natural Arabescato stone countertops

Luxurious 100%- New Zealand -wool carpeting by RedRock throughout the cabin

New cabin management system (CMS) and in-flight entertainment (IFE) highlights to include:

CMS control via Crestron app-enabled iPads

Custom ALTO audio system calibrated for the cabin using ALTO's MySound ™ optimization tool to ensure perfect sound

Upgraded high definition monitors

Dynamic RGB LED lighting

Multiple on-board Plex media servers that provide virtually limitless content options in a multi-zone setup

The completely renewed interior of this aircraft will provide a unique in-flight experience. Fabrics, leathers and color schemes will be sourced from top designers and brands. Stone, wood and tile work will employ the finest materials. All passenger touch points – high-speed internet, HD audio and full spectrum LED lighting – will be state-of-the-art, controlled by a custom CMS.

"This is a big project," says Ben Shirazi, President, VIP Completions. "In addition to the size of the aircraft, the degree of refurbishment is near total. The BBJ is the gold standard for VVIP corporate airliners. Working closely with our client, we will create something unique among a standard of excellence."

"This aircraft will harmonize personalized tastes and preferences, the best designers, brands and materials, and the most sophisticated latest-generation technologies. The result will be an unparalleled in-flight experience. As one of only a handful of companies capable of executing a project of this scope and complexity, this is a proud day for the entire VIP Completions team," adds Mr. Shirazi.

Visuals of this aircraft are available at:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/bpvzybvovqzr1x9jatgzx/h?rlkey=m5mfpvftaxo423r45701712wm&dl=0

