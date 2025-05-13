VIP Completions Anticipates Busy Third Quarter

Global market volatility provides opportunities for educated buyers while keeping the VIP Completions team fully occupied

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIP Completions, providers of aircraft completions and refurbishment services, today announced a positive outlook for the remainder of the year, despite global market volatility.

"I say this with humility – we are doing well – despite all the volatility around us," says Ben Shirazi, President, VIP Completions. "Our clients are finding value in this tumultuous market and bringing their new acquisitions to us for refurbishment and revitalization. I believe this is testament to the caliber of work we deliver and the professionalism of our team."

"Ongoing and scheduled projects reflect a diversity of scope and aircraft types. Work ranges from comprehensive refurbishments to cabin refreshes. Aircraft vary from long-range business jets to VIP airliners – a specialization that we continue to actively pursue."

Project scopes include aesthetics, in-flight entertainment, cabin management systems and Starlink Internet connectivity.

At present, the VIP Completions team is busy with four major projects – comprehensive interior refurbishments of a Boeing 767, a Dassault Falcon 2000LX and two Gulfstream G550s.

Confirmed incoming projects include a Bombardier Global 5500, a Gulfstream GIV-SP, and a Gulfstream G550.

"Currently, we are booking new hangar slots for September and we invite interested parties to contact us at their convenience. We welcome opportunities to connect with existing and prospective clients to determine how we can best serve their aircraft completions and refurbishment needs," concludes Ben Shirazi.

Visuals are available at: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/fcp2zbkzdrdwmpz349iqi/AMkN3ZI_GNBYrAM7czmeg-Y?rlkey=ck98zbma9zfr5hxb6803c9t2s&st=nugnbz1k&dl=0

About VIP Completions LLC

The VIP Completions team brings more than 20 years of experience to business aircraft completions and refurbishment, primarily focused on long-range business aircraft. With partners including some of the best design firms in the world, VIP Completions offers its valued clients the best brands, the latest design trends and the highest quality materials to realize their visions. For more information, please visit https://www.vipcompletions.net/.

