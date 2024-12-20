VIP Completions Converts Gulfstream G550 from Business Aircraft to Air Ambulance

"For VIP Completions, the conversion of a business aircraft to an air ambulance is a departure from our typical projects. We invite other parties interested in MEDEVAC conversions to contact us at their convenience." - Ben Shirazi Post this

Hatzolah Air is currently holding its year-end fundraising campaign, which culminated in a gala on Thursday evening at Fort Lauderdale International Airport. For more information, please visit https://hatzolair.org/

The centerpiece of the conversion was the installation of a Spectrum Aeromed Extended Range stretcher and modular life support system.

Floor plan details:

• Three main cabin areas: Life support zone, galley and lounge

• Two lavatories: Forward crew and aft lounge

• ⁠Capacity for up to 12 medical crew/passengers in single stretcher configuration and up to eight when transporting two patients

Design upgrade highlights:

• Custom-designed seats in the cabin upholstered with premium Garrett leathers

• Wool carpeting by RedRock throughout the cabin

• Customized accent panels by Tapis

"We are very proud to be working with Eli Rowe and the Hatzolah Air team," says Ben Shirazi, President, VIP Completions. "It is an inspiring volunteer organization that does amazing work and Eli has a unique ability to get things done. This G550 was generously gifted to Hatzolah Air and we are supporting its conversion by donating our labor and expertise."

VIP Completions' long-standing supplier partners Garrett, RedRock and Tapis are also contributing to this non-profit initiative by donating premium materials.

"For VIP Completions, the conversion of a business aircraft to an air ambulance is a departure from our typical projects. As an extension of our expertise, we are able to leverage years of experience in interior completions, exceptional craftsmanship and the attention to detail of our team of experts. We invite other parties interested in MEDEVAC conversions to contact us at their convenience," adds Mr. Shirazi.

Visuals of this aircraft are available at:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/q8ff48x9ey94ql48llgeh/AHmaKfjhTXz3GyOf1_n6qGg?rlkey=1bvxbzneswe2aocmfomtr2dud&st=d8mdly91&dl=0

About VIP Completions LLC

The VIP Completions team brings more than 20 years of experience to business aircraft completions and refurbishment, primarily focused on long-range business aircraft. With partners including some of the best design firms in the world, VIP Completions offers its valued clients the best brands, the latest design trends and the highest quality materials to realize their visions. For more information, please visit https://www.vipcompletions.net/.

