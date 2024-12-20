VIP Completions Converts Gulfstream G550 from Business Aircraft to Air Ambulance

Aircraft operated by Hatzolah Air, a non-profit provider of emergency medical air transport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIP Completions, providers of aircraft completions and refurbishment services, today announced their latest project – the conversion of a Gulfstream G550 from business aircraft to medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) air ambulance. Upon completion earlier this summer, this aircraft immediately entered service and began flying life-saving missions.
This G550 is operated by Hatzolah Air, a non-profit provider of emergency medical air transport, staffed by more than 360 volunteer flight physicians, paramedics, EMTs, dispatchers and case managers. Hatzolah Air is entirely funded by private donors and services are provided to patients and their families completely free of charge. Headquartered at Sullivan County International Airport (MSV) in Bethel, New York, Hatzolah Air operates a fleet of four fixed-wing and multiple rotor aircraft.
Hatzolah Air is currently holding its year-end fundraising campaign, which culminated in a gala on Thursday evening at Fort Lauderdale International Airport. For more information, please visit https://hatzolair.org/
The centerpiece of the conversion was the installation of a Spectrum Aeromed Extended Range stretcher and modular life support system.
Floor plan details:
• Three main cabin areas: Life support zone, galley and lounge
• Two lavatories: Forward crew and aft lounge
• Capacity for up to 12 medical crew/passengers in single stretcher configuration and up to eight when transporting two patients
Design upgrade highlights:
• Custom-designed seats in the cabin upholstered with premium Garrett leathers
• Wool carpeting by RedRock throughout the cabin
• Customized accent panels by Tapis
"We are very proud to be working with Eli Rowe and the Hatzolah Air team," says Ben Shirazi, President, VIP Completions. "It is an inspiring volunteer organization that does amazing work and Eli has a unique ability to get things done. This G550 was generously gifted to Hatzolah Air and we are supporting its conversion by donating our labor and expertise."
VIP Completions' long-standing supplier partners Garrett, RedRock and Tapis are also contributing to this non-profit initiative by donating premium materials.
"For VIP Completions, the conversion of a business aircraft to an air ambulance is a departure from our typical projects. As an extension of our expertise, we are able to leverage years of experience in interior completions, exceptional craftsmanship and the attention to detail of our team of experts. We invite other parties interested in MEDEVAC conversions to contact us at their convenience," adds Mr. Shirazi.
About VIP Completions LLC
The VIP Completions team brings more than 20 years of experience to business aircraft completions and refurbishment, primarily focused on long-range business aircraft. With partners including some of the best design firms in the world, VIP Completions offers its valued clients the best brands, the latest design trends and the highest quality materials to realize their visions. For more information, please visit https://www.vipcompletions.net/.
