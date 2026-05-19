VIP Completions Delivers Revitalized Dassault Falcon 2000EX EASy

Completely refurbished super midsize business jet features luxurious appointments and latest-generation electronics

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIP Completions, providers of custom aircraft refurbishment and completions services, today announced the delivery of a completely revitalized Dassault Falcon 2000EX EASy (2000EXy).

The 2000EXy offers a range of 4,000+ nautical miles, easily providing non-stop service between New York and Los Angeles. Typically configured for 10 passengers, it is renowned for its excellent performance. Manufactured between 2004 and 2009, approximately 103 2000EXy aircraft are in service worldwide today.

Design highlights:

Custom luxury seats upholstered with premium Garrett contrasting leathers and piping details

Two-tone lower side wall with Garrett suede detailing

ARCA Statuaria polished marble counter tops

Scott Group custom-designed Modern Deco carpeting throughout cabin

Tapis Ultraleather trim

Iron ore curly maple wood veneer

Satin ultrablack metal plating

Garrett sheepskin upholstered cockpit seats

Cabin management system (CMS) and in-flight entertainment (IFE) highlights:

Custom ALTO audio system with eight speakers and two subwoofers calibrated for cabin using ALTO's MySound™ optimization tool to ensure perfect sound

Crestron CMS with two MagSafe iPad mounts and two touch panels integrated into drink rails

Upgraded and upsized high-definition monitors

Apple TV compatibility

Dynamic RGB lighting

Plex media server that provides virtually limitless content options

"This is an exceptionally beautiful aircraft interior featuring the latest generation CMS and IFE technologies," says Ben Shirazi, President, VIP Completions. "We had the pleasure of working with a client with a very clear vision. For example, the exact color and texture of the wood veneer was particularly important for him. Our in-house team of designers, craftsmen and technicians blended colors, materials and technologies to create a uniquely luxurious environment that illustrates the elegance of modern private aviation. We invite aircraft owners seeking to revitalize their in-flight experience to contact us at their convenience."

Visuals of this Dassault Falcon 2000EX EASy are available at:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/nmhi4ns38iwune25yms9f/AGPaOBbIUJNVzT1GJyvDAE4?rlkey=cwvnvle2dyzd9tb1jzjieutu1&e=1&st=putj6t9x&dl=0

About VIP Completions LLC

Founded in 2013, VIP Completions provides custom aircraft refurbishment and completions services, primarily focused on cabin design aesthetics, passenger comfort, systems control, connectivity and in-flight entertainment. With partners including some of the most prestigious design firms in the world, VIP Completions offers its valued clients the best brands, the latest technology solutions and the highest quality materials to realize their visions. For more information, please visit https://www.vipcompletions.net/

Media Contact:

Mark Lowe, PRagmatic Communications

mark(dot)lowe(at)pragcom(dot)com / (514) 576-2519

Media Contact

Mark Lowe, VIP Completions, 1 (514) 576-2519, [email protected], https://www.vipcompletions.net

SOURCE VIP Completions