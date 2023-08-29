VIP Completions Enjoys Growth in Number of 'Soft Goods Refresh' Projects

Growing number of clients opting for aircraft interior refreshes that offer significant transformation with minimal downtimes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIP Completions, providers of aircraft completions and refurbishment services, today commented on the growth of 'soft goods refresh' projects that it has recently delivered to clients.

'Soft goods' encompass all upholsteries, including carpets, seat covers and curtains, plus 'movable' appointments such as cushions and blankets. Selection of designers, brands, fabrics, leathers and color schemes define the aesthetic look and feel of an aircraft interior.

While the VIP Completions team is principally known for large-scale interior and exterior aircraft refurbishment projects, soft goods generally comprise an important element within end-to-end projects. For example, the selection of fabrics is an exceptionally personal choice that reflects the tastes and preferences of the individual client.

"We are seeing more and more clients who want to refresh their aircraft interiors without necessarily undertaking the hard work and extended downtime that usually comes with a full-scale refurbishment," says Ben Shirazi, President, VIP Completions. "To use a homeowners' metaphor, it's like choosing redecoration over renovation."

"We're best known for big refurb projects but we've always been very good at the delicate touches too. Our team invests the same high degree of attention and care into all projects, regardless of scope. Aircraft owners wanting to update decors may benefit greatly from a refresh project that is comparatively quick and easy, while having a major positive impact on their enjoyment of the in-flight experience," adds Ben Shirazi.

Visuals of recent VIP Completions' soft goods refresh projects are available at:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/6qucgt10e1zcinsekdwva/h?dl=0&rlkey=hnyq5gy5fqztjl1tf5viczaue

Through the fourth quarter of 2023, VIP Completions will further promote soft goods refresh projects. Leveraging the success of recent deliveries, the focus will be on long-range to large business aircraft including Bombardier Global and Challenger series, Gulfstream G500 and G400 series, and Dassault Falcon 7X, 900 and 2000 series. Existing clients will be contacted in the coming weeks and other interested parties are invited to reach out to Manny Kapranos at +1-514-467-8688 or [email protected].

About VIP Completions LLC

The VIP Completions team brings more than 20 years of experience to business aircraft completions and refurbishment, primarily focused on long-range business aircraft. With partners including some of the best design firms in the world, VIP Completions offers its valued clients the best brands, the latest design trends and the highest quality materials to realize their visions. For more information, please visit https://www.vipcompletions.net/.

Media Contact:

Mark Lowe, PRagmatic Communications

mark(dot)lowe(at)pragcom(dot)com / +1-514-576-2519

Media Contact

Mark Lowe, VIP Completions, 1 5145762519, [email protected], https://www.vipcompletions.net/

SOURCE VIP Completions