VIP Completions Expands Access to Canadian Market with FAA/TCCA MIPs Certification

Company marks new designation with completion of stunning Bombardier Global 5500 – its first Canadian-registered SSTC refurbishment project

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIP Completions, providers of aircraft completions and refurbishment services, today announced that it has earned a maintenance implementation procedures (MIPs) designation and has simultaneously unveiled a fully refurbished Bombardier Global 5500 – the company's first serialized supplemental type certificate (SSTC) project for a Canadian client.

MIPs are bilateral agreements between the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) that allow certified maintenance organizations to perform work on aircraft registered in either country. MIPs simplify approvals, reduce duplication and facilitate cross-border operations.

While most VIP Completions' projects have been for US-registered aircraft, MIPs certification expands the company's capabilities to service and refurbish Canadian-registered (C-Reg) aircraft at its Fort Lauderdale headquarters. These new provisions are particularly relevant given the high percentage of Canadian business aircraft that operate through South Florida for maintenance, winter operations, business travel and personal travel.

"Many C-Reg aircraft routinely visit South Florida," says Ben Shirazi, President, VIP Completions. "And now, we can seamlessly support these aircraft at our clients' destination of choice. Earning this designation marks an important milestone for us because MIPs opens access to a large and rapidly growing market of more than 600 C-Reg business aircraft."

The Bombardier Global 5500 is a long-range business aircraft that entered service in 2020. Typically configured for 13 to 16 passengers, it is renowned for its smooth ride and performance, offering a 5,900 nautical mile range and capable of flying Toronto to Doha non-stop.

Cabin Layout:

Forward galley, lavatory and crew rest area

Forward cabin with four club seats and retractable tables

Mid cabin conference suite with conference/dining table

Aft cabin with divan/bed and private en-suite lavatory

Design and Materials:

Contrasting Townsend leather seating with perforated inserts

Dedar Belsuede divan and lower sidewall accents

Custom Tai Ping carpet

Pierre Frey Portofino Linen bulkhead panels

Holland & Sherry curtains

Garrett sheepskin pilot seats

"This Global 5500 is our first Canadian SSTC project. It's a four-year-old aircraft with exceptionally low hours. Together with our client, we crafted a refined, contemporary interior featuring soft tones, elegant textures and bespoke materials from the world's most prestigious designers. The result is a cabin that perfectly embodies artistry, precision and individuality. We are incredibly proud of our team's technical achievement and commitment to quality. We now welcome Canadian aircraft owners to experience the same meticulous craftsmanship and personalized service that have defined our work for more than a decade", adds Ben Shirazi.

High-resolution photos, videos and a 360° cabin tour of the Global 5500 are available at:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/cezc6u3dpyflzm2el8ge4/AGPT9BiwPZWFlF59ptQYAcU?rlkey=cbc6rxxvufk03l4rm8r9b0qgb&st=9l6aelqi&dl=0

About VIP Completions LLC

The VIP Completions team brings more than 20 years of experience to business aircraft completions and refurbishment, primarily focused on long-range business aircraft. With partners including some of the best design firms in the world, VIP Completions offers its valued clients the best brands, the latest design trends and the highest quality materials to realize their visions. For more information, please visit https://www.vipcompletions.net/.

Media Contact:

Mark Lowe, PRagmatic Communications

[email protected] / +1-514-576-2519

Media Contact

Mark Lowe, VIP Completions, 1 (514) 576-2519, [email protected], https://www.vipcompletions.net

SOURCE VIP Completions