VIP Completions Proudly Unveils Refurbished Dassault Falcon 7X Acquired for New Owner by Sister Company SmartJets

Falcon acquisition and refurbishment completed in record time – illustrating exceptional speed and efficiency of VIP Completions/SmartJets cooperation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIP Completions, providers of aircraft completions and refurbishment services, today unveiled the interior of a completely refurbished Dassault Falcon 7X. Acquisition of this aircraft was brokered by SmartJets, a leading turnkey aircraft dealer-broker. From beginning to end, the process was completed within just 16 weeks – approximately eight weeks for acquisition and eight weeks for refurbishment.

The Dassault Falcon 7X is a long-range business jet with a 5,950-nautical-mile range. First introduced in 2007, approximately 270 7Xs are in-service worldwide today. Characterized by Dassault's unique 'trijet' powerplant configuration, the 7X's renowned performance delivers a maximum speed of Mach 0.9.

This 7X offers exceptional levels of luxury, comfort, personalized décor and the conveniences of latest-generation technologies. It comfortably seats 12 passengers.

Floor plan details include:

Three principal cabin areas: forward main lounge with club seating, mid-cabin conference room/dining room and aft stateroom/office with divan

Large forward galley

Forward crew lavatory and aft VIP lavatory

Design highlights include:

Luxurious custom-designed seats throughout the cabin upholstered with contrasting premium Garrett leathers and intricate diamond pattern stitchwork

Stateroom divan upholstered in premium Garrett leathers with contrasting picture-frame piping

Full cabin re-veneered in open grain white oak finish in matte dark chocolate color

New stone countertops

Luxurious 100%-wool carpeting by Loro Piana throughout the cabin

Cabin bulkheads and dado panels covered in light cream Garrett leathers to match seats

"We are particularly proud of this project because it shows how quickly and efficiently our companies can work together – in just 16 weeks, we went from a letter of intent to an entirely new bespoke interior," says Ben Shirazi, President, VIP Completions and President, SmartJets. "First, we guided our client through a detailed acquisition process in order to ensure that they selected the optimal aircraft under optimal conditions – including closing in time to benefit from 2023 bonus depreciation rules."

"Once acquisition was final, we worked closely with our client to create a customized interior, using the finest designer brands and materials. Combining an aesthetic that reflects individual taste and style with the latest technologies, we delivered a superb and unique in-flight experience. Completing a refurb of this scope in just eight weeks is exceptionally fast by industry standards. We are comfortable committing to such short turn-around times, for comparably sized projects, thanks to the rigorous efficiency of our project management and the excellence of our talented team," adds Mr. Shirazi.

About VIP Completions LLC

The VIP Completions team brings more than 20 years of experience to business aircraft completions and refurbishment, primarily focused on long-range business aircraft. With partners including some of the best design firms in the world, VIP Completions offers its valued clients the best brands, the latest design trends and the highest quality materials to realize their visions. For more information, please visit https://www.vipcompletions.net/.

About SmartJets LLC

With several members of the SmartJets team counting more than 30 years of experience in this business, they have between them concluded close to $5 billion in business aviation transactions over their careers to date. With a commitment to delivering the highest levels of client service, in-depth industry knowledge, an impressive international network and expertise in regulatory matters, SmartJets is ready to assist clients in finding the right solution for their business aircraft purchases, sales, trades, financing or leasing. For more information, please visit http://www.smartjets.com/.

