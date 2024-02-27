VIP Completions Unveils Comprehensive Boeing Business Jet Interior Refurbishment Project

Unique luxury and elegance of VIP airliner reflected in highly personalized appointments and integration of latest technologies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIP Completions, providers of aircraft completions and refurbishment services, today unveiled the interior of a completely refurbished Boeing Business Jet (BBJ).

The BBJ is a high-performance derivative of the Boeing 737, capable of flying more than 6,000 nautical miles non-stop. First introduced in 1998, there are approximately 140 BBJs in service worldwide today.

This particular aircraft offers exceptional levels of luxury, comfort, personalized décor and the conveniences of latest-generation technologies. It seats and comfortably sleeps 12 passengers.

Floor plan details include:

Three principal cabin areas: forward main lounge with built-in movie projector and stow-away screen, mid-cabin conference room/guest bedroom and aft en-suite master stateroom

Large mid-cabin galley with bar area – adjoining forward main lounge

Three lavatories – forward crew lavatory, large mid-cabin VIP lavatory and aft master stateroom lavatory with full shower

Design highlights include:

Luxurious custom-designed seats throughout the cabin upholstered with contrasting premium Garrett leathers and intricate diamond pattern stitchwork

Main lounge divans upholstered in premium Garrett leathers

Mid-cabin divans upholstered in premium Loro Piana fabrics

Full cabin re-veneered in open grain white oak finish in matte dark chocolate color

New natural Arabescato stone countertops

Luxurious 100%- New Zealand -wool carpeting by RedRock throughout the cabin

Cabin management system (CMS) and in-flight entertainment (IFE) highlights include:

CMS control via Crestron app-enabled iPads

Custom ALTO audio system calibrated for the cabin using ALTO's MySound™ optimization tool to ensure perfect sound

Four upgraded high-definition monitors

New HD monitor in master stateroom

Dynamic RGB LED lighting

On-board Plex media server with three AppleTVs providing virtually limitless content options in a multi-zone setup

Since the company was founded almost a decade ago, the VIP Completions team has extensively refurbished six BBJs, two Boeing 757s, a Boeing 767 and a Boeing 727, clearly establishing its expertise in Boeing corporate airliner completions projects.

"I am very proud of our team as we continue to focus on VIP airliner projects, demonstrating our expertise within this very specialized niche," says Ben Shirazi, President, VIP Completions. "This project was completed within 90 'hands-on' days, which is exceptionally fast given its comprehensive scope."

"Guided by a disciplined approach to project management and extreme attention to detail, we deliver an unparalleled degree of personalization. Equally important is our commitment to on-time and on-budget deliveries. VIP Completions is one of just a few companies worldwide able to deliver a project of this caliber under conditions that optimally benefit our valued clients," adds Mr. Shirazi.

About VIP Completions LLC

The VIP Completions team brings more than 20 years of experience to business aircraft completions and refurbishment, primarily focused on long-range business aircraft. With partners including some of the best design firms in the world, VIP Completions offers its valued clients the best brands, the latest design trends and the highest quality materials to realize their visions. For more information, please visit https://www.vipcompletions.net/.

