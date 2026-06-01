VIP Completions-YODEZEEN Gulfstream G550 Wins Prestigious Design Award

"We are very proud to share this prestigious design award with our partners at YODEZEEN. Working together, we successfully converted our client's dream into a reality." - Ben Shirazi, President, VIP Completions Post this

VIP Completions-YODEZEEN delivered this Gulfstream G550 in August of last year. The project transformed and completely revitalized the interior of this long-range business jet.

Design highlights include:

Custom dynamic fiber optic accent lights seamlessly integrated into the headliner to create a "starlight" pattern

Carbon fiber accents throughout the cabin

Aft cabin bulkhead with pocket door and all-wood eucalyptus paneling

Custom-designed seats and dado panels upholstered in Garrett leathers

Tapis Ultraleather on upper panels

Stateroom divans upholstered in Loro Piana cashmere

Red stone countertops

Custom-made Italian hand-tufted carpet

"We are very proud to share this prestigious design award with our partners at YODEZEEN," says Ben Shirazi, President, VIP Completions. "Working together, we successfully converted our client's dream into a reality. The YODEZEEN team brought an unprecedented degree of design sophistication to this project, while our teams rolled out all aspects of implementation and project management oversight. We were very proud to deliver this beautiful aircraft to our valued client and we are again proud to accept this award. Thank you to the Design et al team."

"Recognition at this level is about more than aesthetics – it affirms the precision, discipline and collaboration behind the project. With this Gulfstream G550, we set out to create a calm, meticulously detailed environment where every material, line and light source works in harmony. We are honored by this award and grateful to our client and the VIP Completions team for their trust and partnership," adds Arthur Sharf, Co-Founder and Lead Architect, YODEZEEN.

Photos of this Gulfstream G550 are available at:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/45rbmsbwgqub1if5n4zdc/AHPF-_b9aeETftOxwBCHC5s?rlkey=b0ufn7y8anebsi5thgdj6y3v2&e=1&dl=0

About VIP Completions LLC

Founded in 2013, VIP Completions provides custom aircraft refurbishment and completions services, primarily focused on cabin design aesthetics, passenger comfort, systems control, connectivity and in-flight entertainment. With partners including some of the most prestigious design firms in the world, VIP Completions offers its valued clients the best brands, the latest technology solutions and the highest quality materials to realize their visions. For more information, please visit https://www.vipcompletions.net/

About YODEZEEN

YODEZEEN – a multi-award-winning architecture & design studio delivering bespoke projects. Artur Sharf and Artem Zverev established the studio in 2010 in their desire to create a knowledge-based approach to design and architecture. With 15 years of experience, and offices in Miami, Los Angeles, Dubai, Warsaw, Kyiv, Milan, and London, YODEZEEN is distinguished by its high-end design, international expertise, and local capability and works across various typologies, including residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. YODEZEEN''s philosophy is a testament to the belief in the transformative power of architecture and design. We view each project as an opportunity to create not just spaces, but experiences that enrich lives and inspire emotions. For more information, please visit https://yodezeen.com/.

Media Contact

Mark Lowe, VIP Completions, 1 (514) 576-2519, [email protected], https://www.vipcompletions.net

SOURCE VIP Completions