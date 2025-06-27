VIP Guests Dr. Irfan & Mrs. Haya Atcha join International Art Icon Jisbar for Exclusive Eden Gallery Show in Las Vegas

Eden Gallery is set to host an unforgettable night of art and elegance on Friday, June 27th at 6 PM, as internationally acclaimed street-pop artist Jisbar takes over EDEN Las Vegas at The Wynn Hotel for an exclusive live performance and exhibition.

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eden Gallery is set to host an unforgettable night of art and elegance on Friday, June 27th at 6 PM, as internationally acclaimed street-pop artist Jisbar takes over EDEN Las Vegas at The Wynn Hotel for an exclusive live performance and exhibition.

This luxurious, invite-only affair will not only showcase a live art performance by Jisbar, but also debut new works from globally renowned artists Alec Monopoly, David Kracov, and Cécile Plaisance.