VIP Guests Dr. Irfan & Mrs. Haya Atcha join International Art Icon Jisbar for Exclusive Eden Gallery Show in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eden Gallery is set to host an unforgettable night of art and elegance on Friday, June 27th at 6 PM, as internationally acclaimed street-pop artist Jisbar takes over EDEN Las Vegas at The Wynn Hotel for an exclusive live performance and exhibition.
This luxurious, invite-only affair will not only showcase a live art performance by Jisbar, but also debut new works from globally renowned artists Alec Monopoly, David Kracov, and Cécile Plaisance.
Among the high-profile guests attending will be Dr. Irfan Atcha—a pioneering dental surgeon and founder of New Teeth Global™ and Atcha Arches™—alongside his wife, Mrs. Haya Atcha, as special VIP invitees. The couple, known for their leadership in health innovation and luxury lifestyle branding, will join fellow collectors, tastemakers, and art patrons for a night celebrating bold creativity and cultural sophistication.
"We're honored to welcome distinguished guests like Dr. and Mrs. Atcha, who embody the very spirit of luxury, innovation, and artistic appreciation that Eden Gallery stands for," said Tony a spokesperson from Eden.
Event Details:
JISBAR TAKES OVER EDEN LAS VEGAS
Eden Gallery, The Wynn Hotel, Las Vegas
Friday, June 27th
6:00 PM
Featuring: Jisbar, Alec Monopoly, David Kracov, Cécile Plaisance
With VIP guests Dr. Irfan & Mrs. Haya Atcha
This will be a landmark cultural event combining contemporary art, luxury ambiance, and influential guests from around the world. To inquire about access or media coverage, please contact Eden Gallery directly.
About Eden Gallery
Eden Gallery is an international art powerhouse representing a global collective of contemporary artists. With prime locations in New York, London, Mykonos, Miami, and Las Vegas, Eden champions optimism, creativity, and luxury through every exhibition.
Media Contact
Barb, New Teeth Chicago Dental implants, 1 312-951-8338, [email protected], newteethchicago.com
SOURCE New Teeth Chicago Dental implants
