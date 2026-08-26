VIP Hospitality Group Deploys Ramsi Revenue Intelligence Across 10 Pacific Northwest Properties

"Teaming up with Ramsi has been a seamless experience that exceeded all our expectations." Post this

Independent and boutique operators face the same demand swings and competitive pressure as large chains, and their revenue teams read those markets just as closely, often with far deeper local knowledge. What they don't have is the analytical support that keeps a portfolio-wide view current, so signals in one market can move well before there's time to see them in the others.

Ramsi is built to close that gap for smaller, independently operated portfolios.

With Ramsi in place, VIP Hospitality Group's properties gain:

Every demand shift comes with the data behind it — booking pace, comp set movement, and market trend — so teams see what's driving a change before they respond to it.

Portfolio-wide reporting in one dashboard, replacing property-by-property spreadsheets.

Market analysis that once took 5 hours per week to compile, now available in minutes.

"Independent operators compete for the same guests as the major brands, with a fraction of the revenue management resources," said Jeff Loucks, VP of Revenue Strategy at Ramsi. "VIP is running 10 properties across three distinct markets, and each one has its own demand pattern. Ramsi gives their team a current read on all of them every morning. That's the difference between catching a demand shift and missing it."

"Teaming up with Ramsi has been a seamless experience that exceeded all our expectations. Onboarding was incredibly fast, letting our team hit the ground running with zero operational disruption. The platform is remarkably simple, and its user-friendly reporting makes complex data easy to act upon. While the technology is excellent, the human element is truly outstanding. They provide amazing, personalized support, and the Ramsi team handles every inquiry with prompt, professional care. We highly recommend them," said Rob Lee, VP of Operations, VIP Hospitality Group.

The rollout reflects Ramsi's broader mission: giving independent and boutique operators access to the

market intelligence that has traditionally been reserved for large enterprise chains. For VIP Hospitality

Group, it marks another step in modernizing operations across its Pacific Northwest portfolio.

About Ramsi

Ramsi is an agentic AI revenue management platform built specifically for independent and boutique lodging operators, a segment historically underserved by revenue management tools designed for large chains. Ramsi was founded to make enterprise-grade pricing intelligence accessible to smaller operators, without the cost or complexity of a dedicated revenue management team. Learn more at ramsi.com.

About VIP Hospitality Group

VIP Hospitality Group is a Pacific Northwest-based hospitality company headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with a portfolio of hotels, restaurants, and vacation rental properties across Oregon and Washington. Learn more at viphgroup.com.

Media Contact

Sara Feldman, Ramsi, 1 888-835-6828, [email protected], https://ramsi.com/

SOURCE Ramsi