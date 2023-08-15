VIP Selected to Deploy New Medicaid Case Management System in Missouri

"This innovative solution will empower the department to deliver personalized care efficiently and effectively to thousands of participants across the state. Through our collaboration, we aim to enhance the lives of Missouri's aging and disabled population," said VIP CEO Jonna Ward. Tweet this

"We are honored to partner with the Missouri DSDS in deploying the Medicaid case management system for Home and Community-Based Services programs," said VIP CEO, Jonna Ward. "This innovative solution will empower the department to deliver personalized care efficiently and effectively to thousands of participants across the state. Through our collaboration, we aim to enhance the lives of Missouri's aging and disabled population, enabling them to thrive in their homes and communities."

The ECMS system will offer end-to-end case tracking for both Medicaid State Plan (MSP) Services and Waiver programs. This new system will include seamless participant assessments, personalized service plans, integrated data tracking, an online portal, as well as advanced analytics.

About VIP

VIP helps its clients strengthen mission outcomes by combining deep industry specialization, agility to adapt as needed, and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. VIP empowers clients to modernize systems and experiences with leading technology solutions through our systematic and repeatable system integration and time-tested delivery methodology. VIP addresses the complexity of digital transformation nationwide for customers such as the California Department of Consumer Affairs, Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, Oregon Department of State Lands, Nevada Department of Public Safety, and Fairfax County. Since 1996, VIP has worked with over 1,200 public sector and commercial clients. For more information, please visit‥https://trustvip.com.

About Missouri Division of Senior and Disability Services (DSDS)

DSDS acts as the designated state unit on aging, carrying out the mandates of the state of Missouri regarding programs and services for seniors and adults with disabilities. DSDS is responsible for the development and implementation of programs designed to protect seniors and adults with disabilities and for the administration of an integrated system of care for eligible adults that require long-term care. In addition to the HCBS program DSDS operates Adult Protective Services, Long-term Care Ombudsman Program, Money Follow the Person Program and a variety of other senior programs.

