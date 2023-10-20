VIP Successfully Delivers Fairfax County's Land Management and Licensing Transformation

Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP) proudly announces the successful implementation of the Fairfax County Planning and Land Use System (PLUS) project, a landmark initiative aimed at revolutionizing land management and licensing processes. Fairfax County is the largest county in the Commonwealth of Virginia, with a county population of over 1.1 million.
FOLSOM, Calif., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The project commenced in September 2019 and was successfully rolled out in several releases, providing a modern unified system with global standards across multiple key departments, including the Department of Planning and Development (DPD), Land Development Services (LDS), Fire and Rescue (FRD), Health Department (HD), the Department of Code Compliance (DCC), and Department of Public Works & Environmental Services (DPWES). With the final release now live, VIP continues to provide maintenance and operations support and guidance to county staff in the Accela Competency Center headed by Randhir Singh, IT Director of Land Planning and Development Systems Branch.
This collaborative project involved over 100 dedicated team members and marked significant milestones, including the creation of 314 complex environmental health and land management record types, the seamless integration of 26 database sources, and the successful establishment of 20 inbound and outbound interfaces. "With our strong track record in Accela projects and our multifaceted skillset, VIP was primed to lead the Fairfax County PLUS project," said Jonna Ward, CEO of VIP. "We employed our unique VIPDeliver methodology to maximize results and to ensure a seamless and successful implementation."
VIP's expertise and proficiency in application lifecycle testing, application configuration and scripting, data conversion, project management, and business analysis were instrumental in delivering tangible, quantifiable results for the project.
The project's success has garnered overwhelming praise and awards nationwide, delivering the first of several releases within a year and positioning it as the second-largest project in Accela's history. Fairfax County's commendable achievement won first place in Government Technology's "2023 Digital Counties Survey" in the 1,000,000 or more population category and stands as a testament to the project's transformative impact.
The single most positive impact of the PLUS implementation is that the entire land development process is now managed in one system. Whether you're a customer or a county employee, you can now see the application process and status in one place. County Staff can quickly link a site plan to a building record, a rezoning to a site plan, or an unpermitted violation to a building record with only a few clicks. This eliminates the need to look at any other system or to route questions to other departments. The PLUS system added speed, consistency, predictability, accountability, and transparency to the entire permit review and approval process to help grow business, protect citizens, and build thriving communities within the County.
About VIP
VIP helps its clients strengthen mission outcomes by combining deep industry specialization, agility to adapt as needed, and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. VIP empowers clients to modernize systems and experiences with leading technology solutions through our systematic and repeatable system integration and time-tested delivery methodology. VIP addresses the complexity of digital transformation nationwide for customers such as the California Department of Consumer Affairs, Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, Oregon Department of State Lands, Nevada Department of Public Safety, and Fairfax County. Since 1996, VIP has worked with over 1,200 public sector and commercial clients. For more information, please visit‥https://trustvip.com.
