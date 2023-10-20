VIP Successfully Delivers Fairfax County's Land Management and Licensing Transformation

"With our strong track record in Accela projects and our multifaceted skillset, VIP was primed to lead the Fairfax County PLUS project," said Jonna Ward, CEO of VIP. Post this

VIP's expertise and proficiency in application lifecycle testing, application configuration and scripting, data conversion, project management, and business analysis were instrumental in delivering tangible, quantifiable results for the project.

The project's success has garnered overwhelming praise and awards nationwide, delivering the first of several releases within a year and positioning it as the second-largest project in Accela's history. Fairfax County's commendable achievement won first place in Government Technology's "2023 Digital Counties Survey" in the 1,000,000 or more population category and stands as a testament to the project's transformative impact.

The single most positive impact of the PLUS implementation is that the entire land development process is now managed in one system. Whether you're a customer or a county employee, you can now see the application process and status in one place. County Staff can quickly link a site plan to a building record, a rezoning to a site plan, or an unpermitted violation to a building record with only a few clicks. This eliminates the need to look at any other system or to route questions to other departments. The PLUS system added speed, consistency, predictability, accountability, and transparency to the entire permit review and approval process to help grow business, protect citizens, and build thriving communities within the County.

About VIP

VIP helps its clients strengthen mission outcomes by combining deep industry specialization, agility to adapt as needed, and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. VIP empowers clients to modernize systems and experiences with leading technology solutions through our systematic and repeatable system integration and time-tested delivery methodology. VIP addresses the complexity of digital transformation nationwide for customers such as the California Department of Consumer Affairs, Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, Oregon Department of State Lands, Nevada Department of Public Safety, and Fairfax County. Since 1996, VIP has worked with over 1,200 public sector and commercial clients. For more information, please visit‥https://trustvip.com.

Media Contact

Alysa Leland, Visionary Integration Professionals, 916-985-9625, [email protected], https://trustvip.com/

SOURCE Visionary Integration Professionals