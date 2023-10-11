VIP to Revolutionize City of North Port's Land Management and Licensing Systems

"Our vision is to empower the city with cutting-edge technology that drives efficiency and offers citizens a superior user experience when interacting with their local government," said Jonna Ward, VIP CEO. Tweet this

The implementation of the Accela software will bring the City of North Port on par with surrounding municipalities that have already adopted the same industry-standard land management and licensing system.

"Implementation partners like VIP play a critical role in delivering Accela solutions and enabling government agency leaders to meet and exceed their residents' demands for modern services," said Tony Aiello, Accela Vice President of Alliances and Channels. "We are thrilled to be able to help the City of North Port realize great efficiency and transparency with their new Accela licensing system."

Anticipated for completion and readiness in early 2025, the system's implementation aligns with the City of North Port's aspirations and strategic goals.

About VIP

VIP helps its clients strengthen mission outcomes by combining deep industry specialization, agility to adapt as needed, and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. VIP empowers clients to modernize systems and experiences with leading technology solutions through our systematic and repeatable system integration and time-tested delivery methodology. VIP addresses the complexity of digital transformation nationwide for customers such as the California Department of Consumer Affairs, Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, Oregon Department of State Lands, Nevada Department of Public Safety, and Fairfax County. Since 1996, VIP has worked with over 1,200 public sector and commercial clients. For more information, please visit‥https://trustvip.com.

About Accela

Accela provides a unified suite of cloud solutions trusted by governments across the globe to accelerate their digital transformation, deliver vital services, and build stronger communities. More than 300 million residents worldwide benefit from Accela's government software solutions. The company offers agile, purpose-built solutions and the power of a platform that provides users with a consumer-like experience, shares data across departments, and ensures world-class security.

With Accela, government agencies experience rapid and effective digital transformation. Accela's government software meets agencies wherever they are on their modernization journey while also helping them prepare for whatever comes next. The company is a three-consecutive year Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, Accela was honored as a recipient of Inc.'s Best in Business for SaaS and selected by Fast Company for its World Changing Ideas Award. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit http://www.accela.com.

Media Contact

