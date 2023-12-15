Viper Gaming Announces Viper Elite 5 TUF Gaming Alliance RGB DDR5

"It's truly exciting to collaborate with TUF Gaming on a unique project we're both passionate about." Post this

The Viper Elite 5 TUF Gaming Alliance RGB DDR5 series also features unique branding and design combining Viper Gaming and TUF Gaming alongside the Viper Elite 5's one-of-a-kind matte white heatshield with an RGB lightbar.

"It's truly exciting to collaborate with TUF Gaming on a unique project we're both passionate about," said Les Henry, VP of North and South America Sales. "Creating the ultimate combination of high quality, high performance and good looks are just one of a few core goals we both share."

For more information about Viper Gaming and TUF Gaming's new series, please visit Viper Gaming's product page at https://viper.patriotmemory.com/products/tuf-gaming-elite5-ddr5-performance-ram.

About Patriot Group

Patriot Group designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high-performance memory and storage products and solutions, streamlining users and technologies of data applications for different verticals. The Patriot Group owns three leading brands, Patriot, Viper Gaming, and ACPI, serving different market segments. Patriot offers the latest consumer memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, SSD, and flash memories. Viper Gaming features top-notch overclock-ready memories and gaming gadgets that appeal to hardcore gamers, covering high-performance memory modules and SSDs to the latest in gaming accessories. ACPI, the group's brand for industrial-grade storage solutions, provides flash storage devices for industrial applications and embedded systems with reliability and quality.

About Viper™

Viper™ is a trademarked brand under the Patriot Group, a global leader in performance memory, SSD, and flash storage solutions. Established in 2007, Viper™ made its mark by introducing a renowned line of computer memory. This line has since become synonymous with elite performance and reliability among gamers worldwide. In 2015, Viper™ expanded its product range to include gaming keyboards, headsets, and mice. With offerings in entry-level, mid-level, and high-end categories, all equipped with rich feature sets, Viper™ has garnered numerous awards for its peripherals. These accolades are a testament to the brand's commitment to providing gamers with unrivaled performance and reliability, empowering them to dominate their chosen sport.

