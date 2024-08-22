VIPRE Security Group and Schoox Partner to Empower Enterprises with Cybersecurity Training

"Our partnership with VIPRE Security Group gives us the opportunity to address a significant and growing need in the market," —Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and CEO, Schoox Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Schoox as a new partner in the Inspired eLearning family," said Marc Malafronte, Director of Channel NA at VIPRE Security Group. "Their innovative learning platform and commitment to employee development complement our cybersecurity training solutions. Together, we can deliver comprehensive, engaging learning experiences that empower organizations to thrive in today's threat landscape."

The partnership gives Schoox customers access to VIPRE's award-winning security awareness training from the Course Marketplace. Schoox customers that subscribe to Inspired eLearning's course content receive:

Industry-leading security awareness training courses

Adaptive learning modules to meet the diverse needs of learners

Phishing simulation (PhishProof) to determine employees phishing susceptibility and provide additional training

Accessibility to all content solutions within the Inspired eLearning Collection, including anti-harassment, privacy, and other compliance solutions

"Our partnership with VIPRE Security Group gives us the opportunity to address a significant and growing need in the market," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and CEO of Schoox. "Our customers are eager to empower their employees with comprehensive training to defend against today's most prevalent threats."

The collaboration between VIPRE Security Group and Schoox underscores a shared commitment to aiding enterprises in their efforts to stay ahead of emerging cybersecurity threats.

About VIPRE Security Group

VIPRE Security Group, part of Ziff Davis, Inc., is a leading provider of internet security solutions purpose-built to protect businesses, solution providers, and home users from costly and malicious cyber threats. With more than 25 years of industry expertise, VIPRE is one of the world's largest threat intelligence clouds, delivering exceptional protection against today's most aggressive online threats. Its award-winning software portfolio includes next-generation antivirus endpoint cloud solutions, advanced email security products, along with threat intelligence for real-time malware analysis, and security awareness training for compliance and risk management. VIPRE solutions deliver easy-to-use, comprehensive layered defense through cloud-based and server security, with mobile interfaces that enable instant threat response. The group operates under various brands, including VIPRE®, StrongVPN®, IPVanish®, Inspired eLearning®, Livedrive®, and SugarSync®. http://www.VIPRE.com

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.

