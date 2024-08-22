VIPRE Security Group and Schoox Partner to Empower Enterprises with Cybersecurity Training

Global security leader teams with L&D software leader to empower enterprises with award-winning cybersecurity training and phishing simulations.
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIPRE Security Group, a premier provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, and Schoox, a leading provider of learning and talent development software solutions, today announced a partnership in which Schoox will offer Inspired eLearning Powered by VIPRE's extensive cybersecurity training content in its course marketplace. Schoox has over 3,000 customers in 135 countries, including enterprises like Subway, Phillips 66, Sonesta Hotels, and more, who rely on its course marketplace for expert content.
Schoox learning software combines learning management and talent development in one platform that delivers social, mobile, and skills-aligned learning wherever it's needed for maximum business impact. Within the learning platform, customers gain access to a course marketplace for seamlessly integrated content that stays up-to-date and offers critical topics such as HIPAA compliance, PCI compliance, and phishing awareness.
"We are thrilled to welcome Schoox as a new partner in the Inspired eLearning family," said Marc Malafronte, Director of Channel NA at VIPRE Security Group. "Their innovative learning platform and commitment to employee development complement our cybersecurity training solutions. Together, we can deliver comprehensive, engaging learning experiences that empower organizations to thrive in today's threat landscape."
The partnership gives Schoox customers access to VIPRE's award-winning security awareness training from the Course Marketplace. Schoox customers that subscribe to Inspired eLearning's course content receive:
- Industry-leading security awareness training courses
- Adaptive learning modules to meet the diverse needs of learners
- Phishing simulation (PhishProof) to determine employees phishing susceptibility and provide additional training
- Accessibility to all content solutions within the Inspired eLearning Collection, including anti-harassment, privacy, and other compliance solutions
"Our partnership with VIPRE Security Group gives us the opportunity to address a significant and growing need in the market," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and CEO of Schoox. "Our customers are eager to empower their employees with comprehensive training to defend against today's most prevalent threats."
The collaboration between VIPRE Security Group and Schoox underscores a shared commitment to aiding enterprises in their efforts to stay ahead of emerging cybersecurity threats.
About VIPRE Security Group
VIPRE Security Group, part of Ziff Davis, Inc., is a leading provider of internet security solutions purpose-built to protect businesses, solution providers, and home users from costly and malicious cyber threats. With more than 25 years of industry expertise, VIPRE is one of the world's largest threat intelligence clouds, delivering exceptional protection against today's most aggressive online threats. Its award-winning software portfolio includes next-generation antivirus endpoint cloud solutions, advanced email security products, along with threat intelligence for real-time malware analysis, and security awareness training for compliance and risk management. VIPRE solutions deliver easy-to-use, comprehensive layered defense through cloud-based and server security, with mobile interfaces that enable instant threat response. The group operates under various brands, including VIPRE®, StrongVPN®, IPVanish®, Inspired eLearning®, Livedrive®, and SugarSync®. http://www.VIPRE.com
About Schoox
Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.
Media Contact
Michelle Sullivan, Schoox, 1.703.283.9272, [email protected], https://www.schoox.com
SOURCE Schoox
Share this article