ViQi Appoints Dr. Tong-Ming Fu M.D., Ph.D, to its Scientific Advisory Board to Accelerate Scientific Innovation Using AI and Imaging

Most recently, Dr. Tong-Ming Fu was the Chief Scientific Officer for Infectious Diseases at IGM Biosciences, Inc. and is an ongoing Adjunct Professor at Texas Therapeutic Institute at The University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. He was the Head of Sanofi Vaccine Research of North America from 2019-2021 and was a prominent Research Scientist in Vaccines and Biologics at Merck Research Laboratories for over two decades. He received his MD from Peking University Health Science Center and a PhD in Microbiology and Immunology from The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center at The Pennsylvania State University.

"Measuring viral infection is one of the foundation pieces for developing effective vaccines and antiviral monoclonal antibodies against deadly viral diseases, such as SARS-CoV2. The power of ViQi's Automated Viral Infectivity Assay [AVIA™] to rapidly quantify viral infection with higher precision is game-changing for virologists and vaccine researchers," said Dr. Tong-Ming Fu. "I was excited to work with the ViQi team while at IGM and am looking forward to expanding on their novel work in joining the ViQi Scientific Advisory Board."

Dr. Tong-Ming Fu has received a number of awards in vaccine and biologics research over the past 25 years and was an Editorial Board Member for a handful of journals including Vaccine and Nature Partners Journal for Vaccines (npj Vaccines). He is a member of several organizations including American Association of Immunologists, Sino-American Pharmaceutical Association (SAPA), International Society for Vaccines, and American Society for Microbiology. He has published over 100 scientific papers and holds over two dozen patents.

ViQi, a pioneering California-based image analysis company, unlocks the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based software through the development of novel solutions that automate cell and tissue-based assays, transforming subjective analysis into objective, quantifiable results. We empower laboratories by making image processing and data management not only accessible but also efficient, ultimately accelerating breakthroughs in critical areas like virology research, drug discovery, and gene therapy.

ViQi's flagship innovation is the Automated Viral Infectivity Assay (AVIA™). AVIA utilizes AI to automatically quantify viral particles even before they become visible to the human eye. This translates into a faster and more accurate assessment of viral activity, leading to significant advancements in vaccine development and infectious disease research.

