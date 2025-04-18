ViQi, Inc. collaborates with Araceli Biosciences for AI-driven phenotypic profiling in high throughput cell-based assay

ViQi and Araceli Biosciences collaborated to integrate ViQi's AI-powered image analysis with Araceli's high-throughput imaging platform. This collaboration aims to enhance AI-driven phenotypic profiling in high-throughput cell-based assays.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ViQi, Inc. and Araceli Biosciences today announced a dynamic collaboration to leverage ViQi's revolutionary AI-driven image analysis technology with Araceli's unmatched imaging innovations of their cutting-edge Araceli Endeavor® Ultra High Throughput – High Content Imaging Platform to advance AI-driven phenotypic profiling in high throughput (HTP) cell-based assays. This collaboration will both align efforts to bring novel imaging assays to market as well as transform how cutting-edge technology is showcased, celebrated, and embraced by the scientific community.
"This collaboration enables ViQi to further serve customers by offering a coordinated effort to not only meaningfully analyze terabytes of imaging data but to enable scientific labs to generate this large amount of data in the first place," said Kathy Yeung, ViQi's CEO. "Using AI-driven analysis has proven to be increasingly valuable. The Endeavor's speed to generate a lot of high quality image data means ViQi's predictive AI technology can draw out meaningful insights that wouldn't otherwise be realized."
Matt Beaudet, CEO of Araceli added "As biological datasets grow exponentially, the challenge isn't just capturing more data—it's making it usable in real time. At Araceli, we're focused on enabling both speed and clarity, and we partner with innovators who push that boundary. ViQi's platform is a standout—bringing structure, speed, and insight to complex phenotypic data. We're excited to see what their customers can unlock with Endeavor fueling the front end."
A detailed demonstration of how Araceli's Endeavor® system integrates with ViQi's AVIA™ and AutoHCS™ platforms for phenotypic profiling is showcased in a co-produced Application Note:
- Next-Gen Phenotypic Profiling of Antivirals with AI-Driven Image Analysis: A Collaboration Between ViQi's Predictive Analytics and Araceli's Ultra-Fast Endeavor® Platform
About Araceli Biosciences
Araceli Biosciences is revolutionizing high-content imaging with the Endeavor® platform — the fastest ultra high-throughput imager in its class. Designed to deliver exceptional image quality at unprecedented speed, Endeavor enables researchers to generate massive datasets in a fraction of the time. By maximizing throughput without compromising precision, Araceli is accelerating discovery and empowering scientists to push the boundaries of what's possible in cell-based research.
About ViQi
ViQi, a pioneering California-based image analysis company, unlocks the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based software through the development of novel solutions that automate cell and tissue-based assays, transforming subjective analysis into objective, quantifiable results. We empower laboratories by making image processing and data management not only accessible but also efficient, ultimately accelerating breakthroughs in critical areas like virology research, drug discovery, and gene therapy.
ViQi's flagship innovation is the Automated Viral Infectivity Assay (AVIA™). AVIA utilizes AI to automatically quantify viral particles even before they become visible to the human eye. This translates into a faster and more accurate assessment of viral activity, leading to significant advancements in vaccine development and infectious disease research.
Media Contact
To learn more contact the ViQi team at [email protected].
Heather Lorenz, ViQi, Inc., 1 805-699-6081, [email protected], ViQi, Inc.
Heather Lorenz, ViQi, Inc., 1 8056996081, [email protected], www,viqiai.com
