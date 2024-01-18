Viral Vector Manufacturing Success Stories: Onboarding to GMP Production, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Discover how unique and transferable technical capabilities in multiple viral vector types can significantly accelerate a development path and future-proof gene therapy products. Post this

A live Q&A session will follow the presentation, offering attendees a chance to pose questions to the team of experts.

Join this webinar to learn about successful case studies in viral vector manufacturing that use tailored solutions and a flexible approach.

Join experts from Oxford Biomedica, Amy Barker, PhD, Principal Scientist, Process Development; Andre Raposo, PhD, Director, Innovation Department; and Hannah Boss, Director, Interim Head of Quality Control, for the live webinar on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Viral Vector Manufacturing Success Stories: Onboarding to GMP Production.

