Viral Vector Manufacturing Success Stories: Onboarding to GMP Production, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about client success stories from onboarding to GMP manufacturing of viral vectors for clinical use. Attendees will gain insights into cutting-edge, end-to-end automation of analytical assays and Design of Experiments to optimize vector production. The featured speakers will share considerations for product comparability during process changes. The speakers will also discuss strategies to enhance viral vector production. Attendees will learn about successful process transfer from PD (process development) to GMP operations involving cross-functional teams.
TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join this webinar to learn how to mitigate risk in viral vector manufacturing with tailored solutions and a flexible approach. Discover how unique and transferable technical capabilities in multiple viral vector types can significantly accelerate a development path and future-proof gene therapy products.
The featured experts will walk the attendees through the customer journey at Oxford Biomedica from client onboarding to the successful manufacture of adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentiviral vectors. They will share success stories of optimized production processes and successful transfer into good manufacturing practice (GMP). Attendees will also hear about end-to-end automation of analytical assays and computer-aided biology strategies to enhance the development, bioprocessing and characterization of viral vectors for gene therapies.
A live Q&A session will follow the presentation, offering attendees a chance to pose questions to the team of experts.
Join experts from Oxford Biomedica, Amy Barker, PhD, Principal Scientist, Process Development; Andre Raposo, PhD, Director, Innovation Department; and Hannah Boss, Director, Interim Head of Quality Control, for the live webinar on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Viral Vector Manufacturing Success Stories: Onboarding to GMP Production.
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
