Virgil's Coffee House & Creamery Launches in Louisville, Ohio with Support from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Jeff Rich, co-owner of Virgil's with his wife Chery, has deep roots in Louisville. His childhood memories of riding past the historic home, which now houses their business, helped spark their idea for the business.

To bring their family-owned venture to life, Jeff and Chery Rich shared their vision with Jordan Parisi, their soon-to-be daughter-in-law. Bringing her business and customer service experience to the table, she willingly partnered with the Riches as Co-founder and Operations Manager, collaborating with them every step of the way through the building process.

"After restoring this beautiful Victorian home, we are honored to share this gem with our neighbors and cultivate a sense of community," Jeff Rich said.

"We believe Virgil's is about much more than just serving coffee or a scoop of ice cream," Parisi commented, seeing firsthand in her role how the community is responding. "It's about fostering an experience where every customer feels welcomed, valued and part of something truly special. Our family loves working together to create that for the people of Louisville."

Carefully curated details immerse visitors in a world of comfort, tradition and family. The shop's name pays tribute to Jeff Rich's father, Virgil. One stained-glass window features the hummingbirds beloved by Chery Rich's mother, Ann. Another pays tribute to Louisville's French connections with a fleur de lis, the symbol of French royalty.

The menu features something to please every palate, from a wide range of espresso-based beverages to delectable hand-dipped ice cream made right on the premises. The shop also serves breakfast foods like egg sandwiches, bagels, and pastries all day.

Guests can savor their drinks and treats while relaxing in cozy indoor and outdoor seating arrangements, ideal for meetings and intimate chats. Customers can flip through a scrapbook of photos cataloging the stages of renovation and the uncovering of unique architectural features throughout the project.

Jeff Rich is the CEO of Midlake Product & Mfg. Co. Inc. in Louisville. Chery Rich was a stay-at-home mom for 30 years. Parisi was a business analyst for a retail company in Columbus, Ohio. The only obstacle? No one had much experience in coffee or ice cream.

For coffee know-how, the team turned to Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success consulting program. Through comprehensive training and ongoing support, the program helps turn specialty coffee newbies into owners and managers of thriving coffee businesses.

"We chose Crimson Cup for their exceptional quality and impressive track record, but what truly won us over was their unwavering commitment and support of small, family-owned coffee shops," Parisi said. "They also honor farmers with fair partnerships and sustainable practices, ensuring that each bean tells a story of dignity and care."

Based on the book Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, the program teaches everything from writing a strong coffee shop business plan to calculating coffee shop startup costs, buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff, marketing their shop and more.

"Their dedication to supporting us at every turn sets them apart," Parisi said. "Their training program isn't just informative; it's transformative, equipping our team with the skills needed to elevate our coffee offerings."

Parisi emphasized the importance of Crimson Cup's ongoing support. "Their dedication to our success has been evident from day one," she said. "They are always just a phone call or text away, ready to answer any questions or offer guidance whenever we need it."

She found Step 6, Focus on Customer Service, the most beneficial aspect of Crimson Cup's program. "We train our team to see every interaction as a chance to forge a genuine connection."

With the grand opening behind them, the team at Virgil's is looking forward to becoming a staple in the Louisville community. They invite everyone in Stark County and the Canton-Massillon area to visit them at 523 East Main Street in Louisville. To learn more, visit the shop's website or join their followers on social media.

