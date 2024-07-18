Virgin Limited Edition Joins Preferred Hotels & Resorts' Legend Collection

"We are thrilled to expand our strategic partnership with Virgin Limited Edition, bringing some of the world's most extraordinary properties into our esteemed Legend Collection," said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Travel Group. Post this

"We are thrilled to expand our strategic partnership with Virgin Limited Edition, bringing some of the world's most extraordinary properties into our esteemed Legend Collection," said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Travel Group. "This collaboration underscores our mutual commitment to delivering unparalleled, personalized guest experiences and promotes transformational travel. For instance, guests at Ulusaba Private Game Reserve in South Africa can engage in life-changing wildlife safaris, while those at Kasbah Tamadot in Morocco can immerse themselves in the rich local culture through community projects and artisanal workshops. Each of Virgin Limited Edition's unique, luxury retreats offer distinctive opportunities for guests to embark on profound, meaningful journeys."

James Bermingham, CEO of Virgin Hotels Collection, added, "We are delighted to be introducing our unique Virgin Limited Edition retreats into Preferred Hotels & Resorts' prestigious Legend Collection, further strengthening our successful partnership. This opportunity aligns perfectly with our strategy for careful growth and will allow us to bring Virgin Limited Edition's ultra-luxury offering to even more travelers looking for incredible experiences around the globe."

All of the aforementioned Virgin Limited Edition properties now have access to Preferred Hotels & Resorts' unmatched expertise in the leisure, corporate, and group sales travel sectors, as well as its innovative marketing and distribution solutions. All properties will also benefit from participation in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, Preferred Travel Group's points-based guest loyalty program. With more than five million travelers currently enrolled, I Prefer helps participating hotels attract repeat guests and drive incremental revenue by offering points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Titanium status, and other value-rich benefits from eligible stays at more than 600 participating hotels and resorts worldwide.

Travelers are invited to book stays at any of the Virgin Limited Edition properties via the Preferred Hotels & Resorts' brand website. Travel advisors and agents can book client stays via GDS using the "VL" and "PV" chain codes.

To view Preferred Hotels & Resorts' full Legend Collection portfolio please visit www.preferredhotels.com/collections/legendary-hotels.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.

Virgin Limited Edition

Virgin Limited Edition is an award-winning collection of unique retreats, chosen for their beautiful locations and magnificent surroundings; each offers a sense of fun, style, luxury and exceptional personal service. The group includes Necker Island and The Branson Beach Estate, Moskito Island, in the Caribbean's British Virgin Islands, Ulusaba Private Game Reserve in South Africa, Kasbah Tamadot in Morocco, The Lodge in Verbier, Mahali Mzuri, a tented safari camp in the Maasai Mara of Kenya, Finch Hattons in Tsavo National Park, Kenya, Mont Rochelle Hotel and Mountain Vineyard in South Africa, and the Son Bunyola Estate in Mallorca.

Virgin Hotels Collection

Formed in January 2023, Virgin Hotels Collection is the parent company of Virgin Hotels and Virgin Limited Edition, two award-winning and world-class luxury hospitality brands that form part of Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group. Dedicated to providing guests with irresistible and unrivalled hospitality experiences across the world, while making a meaningful and positive contribution to the communities and destinations the brands operate in, Virgin Hotels Collection is already changing the luxury hotel business for good. Combining smart design, local arts and culture and creative food and beverage, Virgin Hotels delivers a vibrant and inclusive lifestyle experience showcasing the best of each destination. Virgin Limited Edition's ultra-luxury brand delivers a portfolio of once-in-a-lifetime unique retreats, private islands and hotels, that takes its guests to some of the world's most breathtaking sanctuaries for unforgettable experiences - including one of the most exclusive private islands in the world. The hotel brands are joined by Virgin Residences, which will create world-class residential communities for those who want the Virgin experience in their everyday lives. Under Virgin Hotels Collection, each distinctive brand comes together to redefine luxury hospitality with a truly differentiated customer experience, sense of style, fun, personalized service and of course the Virgin magic at the forefront. For more information on Virgin Hotels Collection and its properties, please visit www.virginhotelscollection.com.

