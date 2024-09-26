Virgin Mobile UAE's Customizable Plan Named Tarifica's Consumer Value Plan of the Month for September 2024

Tarifica has named Virgin Mobile UAE's "Build Your Own Plan" as the Consumer Value Plan of the Month for September 2024, recognizing its flexible, customizable options that allow users to tailor their mobile plans to their specific needs while offering significant discounts for longer commitments.

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tarifica, a global leader in telecom pricing intelligence, is pleased to announce Virgin Mobile's "Build Your Own Plan" from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the Consumer Value Plan of the Month for September 2024. This selection highlights the impressive flexibility and consumer-centric design of Virgin Mobile's customizable plan options, which allow users to tailor their mobile experience to fit their individual needs.

Virgin Mobile UAE's innovative "Build Your Own Plan" system provides users with the unique ability to choose the exact amounts of data, minutes/SMS, and international calling they require. This flexible offering stands out in a market where predefined plans are the norm, and Tarifica has recognized its potential to deliver significant value to consumers across a range of usage patterns.

The "Build Your Own Plan" feature allows consumers to pick data options starting from as little as 3GB and scaling all the way up to unlimited data. Users can also customize their minutes/SMS bundle, with choices ranging from 50 to unlimited. Additionally, international calling options are available, starting at zero and going up to 1000 minutes. The plan offers remarkable flexibility, making it easier than ever for consumers to design a mobile service plan tailored precisely to their usage needs.

In commenting on the plan's selection, Soichi Nakajima, Tarifica's Vice President of Data and Analysis, stated: "What makes Virgin Mobile UAE's 'Build Your Own Plan' so compelling is the focus on individual consumer behavior. By allowing customers to fine-tune their mobile plans according to their specific usage, Virgin Mobile is offering not just a product, but a truly customized service. This flexibility provides genuine consumer value, as it ensures users pay for exactly what they need and nothing more."

Virgin Mobile UAE also rewards long-term commitments with significant discounts. Customers who choose a six-month contract receive a 30% discount on their plan, while those opting for a 12-month contract can enjoy up to 50% off. Prices for the 12-month plan start at just AED 39.50 per month (approximately USD 10.75), excluding VAT, making it an excellent value for consumers seeking both customization and affordability.

"The combination of customizable options and long-term contract discounts is a great way for Virgin Mobile to meet the needs of different customer segments," Nakajima added. "Whether you're a heavy data user or someone who values international calling, this plan ensures you're getting the most value for your money while also benefiting from significant savings."

This innovative approach is what led Tarifica to select Virgin Mobile UAE's "Build Your Own Plan" as the Consumer Value Plan of the Month. Tarifica believes this offering exemplifies a shift toward greater personalization in the telecom sector, offering an affordable and tailored mobile experience.

Tarifica's selection process leverages its advanced Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform, which analyzes telecom plans worldwide to identify those that offer the best value to consumers. The Consumer Value Plan of the Month feature continues to highlight plans that provide exceptional benefits, helping consumers make informed decisions.

For more details on this plan, please visit the Virgin Mobile UAE website at Virgin Mobile UAE.

About Tarifica

Tarifica is an industry leader in providing telecom data and software solutions to the global telecommunications sector. Specializing in telecommunications plan and pricing information, Tarifica delivers critical insights and analytics to help telecom companies and regulators make data-driven decisions. The company's clients include national regulators, mobile and fixed-line operators, internet service providers, consultancies, and financial institutions worldwide. In addition to its flagship SaaS products, Tarifica offers tailored consulting services to address specific client needs. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has established it as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving telecom industry.

About the Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform

Tarifica's Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP) offers comprehensive data on plans from major operators around the world, empowering users to create customized profiles for in-depth comparisons and analyses. Subscribers can explore trends and visualize data with ease using intuitive tools and multiple filters for a granular view. Say goodbye to Excel-based limitations and embrace modern features like screenshot captures, alerts, and historical offers. TPIP is adaptable to client needs, allowing customization of data structure, geographical scope, and frequency.

