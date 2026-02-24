Virgin, Utah, Launches Zion Corridor Park & Ride to Support Travelers Ahead of National Park Vehicle Restrictions

New service beginning March 1, 2026, provides a convenient alternative for visitors and commuters traveling to Springdale and Zion National Park.

VIRGIN, Utah, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Town of Virgin, in partnership with Zion White Bison Resort, SunTran, and Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office, will introduce the Zion Corridor Park & Ride on March 1, 2026. The Park & Ride will be a transportation option for visitors, employees, and community members traveling to Springdale and Zion National Park.

The new Park & Ride service provides a proactive solution ahead of significant changes coming to Zion National Park. Beginning June 7, 2026, the park will implement restrictions on large vehicles on the Zion–Mt. Carmel Highway. These restrictions limit access to certain large vehicles to protect the historic highway, improve safety, and ease traffic flow into the park.

How the Park & Ride Shuttle Service Works

Travelers park their vehicles at the Zion Corridor Park & Ride lot located at Zion White Bison Resort in Virgin (400 UT-9). From there, riders board SunTran or the Zion White Bison shuttle at the resort stop for transportation into Springdale at Lion Boulevard. From Springdale, riders can walk or use connecting shuttles to reach Zion Canyon Village, Zion National Park, and other destinations.

The Zion White Bison shuttle service begins Sunday, March 1, 2026, with SunTran service starting Monday, March 2, 2026. When SunTran buses are not in service, the Zion White Bison shuttle will provide supplemental transportation, ensuring consistent access throughout the day.

Understanding the National Park Changes

Restrictions on large vehicles traveling the historic Zion–Mt. Carmel Highway will take effect on June 7, 2026. The changes are designed to improve safety, preserve historic features, and reduce delays on the 10.7-mile route.

Vehicles longer than 35 feet, 9 inches; wider than 7 feet, 10 inches; taller than 11 feet, 4 inches; or weighing more than 50,000 pounds will no longer be permitted to drive on the highway between Canyon Junction and the park's East Entrance. Combined vehicles, such as trucks with trailers, cannot exceed 26 feet from the hitch to the rear axle and 50 feet overall.

These restrictions are based on safety studies conducted in 1989 and 2019 and validated by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration. The studies found that large vehicles cannot safely maintain their lane on the highway or pass through the Zion-Mt. Carmel Tunnel in a single lane of travel, and exceed weight limits on four bridges along the route.

Community Benefits

The Zion Corridor Park & Ride offers multiple benefits for the community:

Reduced Traffic Congestion: By providing an alternative to individual vehicle travel, the service helps reduce traffic volume into Springdale and the park entrance.

Accessibility for All: The Park & Ride is available to all travelers, regardless of vehicle size, not just those with large vehicles affected by the new restrictions.

Support for Local Workforce: Employees working in Springdale and at Zion National Park can utilize the service for their daily commute, with a monthly pass option available for frequent riders.

Enhanced Visitor Experience: Visitors can avoid parking challenges and traffic stress while still enjoying convenient access to the park and Springdale businesses.

Service Details

Fares are $5 per one-way trip, with a $100 unlimited monthly pass available for SunTran service. (Note: Monthly passes are not accepted by the Zion White Bison Shuttle.) For frequent riders commuting five days per week, the monthly pass reduces the average cost to approximately $2.50 per ride. Payments are accepted on board SunTran and the Zion White Bison Shuttle via cash, major credit cards, or Venmo.

Riders are encouraged to arrive at their stop at least 5 minutes early, as stop times may fluctuate one to two minutes depending on traffic conditions. SunTran riders can track their bus in real time using the SunTran vehicle locator tool or the mobile app, available on the App Store and Google Play.

Looking Ahead

The Zion Corridor Park & Ride represents a collaborative effort to support sustainable tourism and transportation in Washington County. By launching the service well ahead of the June 7 vehicle restrictions, the partnership gives travelers time to become familiar with the new option and plan their visits accordingly.

For more information about the Park & Ride service, including complete schedules, visit zionwhitebisonresort.com/zion-shuttle-service/.

For details on Zion National Park's large-vehicle restrictions, visit https://go.nps.gov/ZMCH.

For road, traffic, and traveler information in the Greater Zion area, visit zionarea.udot.utah.gov.

About the Town of Virgin

Virgin is one of the earlier settlements (1857) by Mormon pioneers to Utah's Dixie. It is located about 15 miles from the West entrance to Zion National Park, and about 8 miles East of Hurricane, Utah. It has a population of about 750 people, including retirees, and many are employed by Zion National Park, other federal agencies, as well as tourism-related industries. Virgin is located in the center of Utah's Color Country and claims to be the "Gateway to the Kolobs." The scenery is well worth an extended stay, and side trips offer an opportunity for greater appreciation of this most beautiful of God's creations. For more information, please visit virgin.utah.gov or call the Town Hall at 435-635-4695.

About SunTran

SunTran is the City of St. George's public transit system. Whether you need a ride to work, school, shopping, or somewhere fun, we offer you an easy, comfortable, and economical alternative to driving. St. George is committed to providing a public transportation service that shines! Find everything you need to know about riding SunTran at sgcityutah.gov/services/suntran_bus_system/index.php or call us at 435-627-4010.

About Zion White Bison Resort

Zion White Bison Resort was built to bring people closer to nature, to adventure, and to each other. What began as a vision to combine the spirit of the West with the comforts of home has become one of the top glamping destinations near Zion National Park. Here, guests can unwind in luxury teepees, cliff dwellings, covered wagons, or RV sites—all surrounded by breathtaking red rock views. Whether you're relaxing by the pool, visiting our rare white bison herd, or catching the resort shuttle into Zion National Park, every detail is designed to make your stay unforgettable. At its heart, Zion White Bison is about connection: to family, to the land, and to the timeless beauty of southern Utah. For more information about Zion White Bison Resort, please visit https://zionwhitebisonresort.com/zion-shuttle-service/ or call us at (435) 635-3004.

About Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office

Located in the southwest corner of Utah, Greater Zion is a destination that offers more than 2,400 square miles of adventure and inspiration. Zion National Park, the second most visited National Park in the United States, is the premier attraction, but the park is only the beginning. Four state parks and a multitude of year-round recreational lands set the stage for a burgeoning mountain biking scene, some of the best off-roading terrain in the country, scenic and challenging play at 14 top-rated golf courses, world-class cultural performances at Tuacahn Amphitheater, a thriving art scene, intriguing culture and history, and so much more.

The vibrant communities of St. George, Springdale, Hurricane, Ivins, and towns in between offer a wide range of lodging options, dining experiences, and access to outdoor pursuits through local outfitters and tour companies. Greater Zion is also a premier destination for meetings and conventions, anchored by the Dixie Convention Center with more than 100,000 sq ft of flexible event space. On the global stage, Greater Zion shines as a host of marquee sporting events, including Red Bull Rampage, PGA and LPGA tournaments, and is the home of the Huntsman World Senior Games — an event that draws more athletes than the Paris Olympics.

The Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office is a transient-room-tax-funded entity of Washington County, Utah. For more information, please visit GreaterZion.com.

Media Contact

Kyle Staten, Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office, 1 6143831626, [email protected]

SOURCE Fahlgren Mortine