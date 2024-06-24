Virgina Cold Case Database Wins International Website Design Award

"The Virginia State Police has been a valued client, and launching this site was especially meaningful, because we knew it could potentially aid many victim families." Post this

"We're thrilled that this project's exceptional design has been recognized," said AISN CEO Jay Atkinson. "The Virginia State Police has been a valued client, and launching this site was especially meaningful, because we knew it could potentially aid many victim families."

Launched two years ago this month, the Virginia State Police's online searchable database allows public access to information on unidentified remains, missing persons and unsolved homicides across Virginia. Featuring a scalable, highly searchable interface, the platform serves as a modern tool to assist investigators and 400 state agencies in pursuing leads dating back to 1973.

The MUSE Creative and Design Awards, administered by the International Awards Associate (IAA), received over 8,500 entries from 22 countries, reaffirming its status as a premier global competition honoring creativity and design excellence. The awards recognize achievements across various disciplines, ensuring fairness and integrity in their judging process.

The 56-member jury panel, comprising industry professionals, rigorously assessed entries based on industry-specific criteria to identify projects that exemplify excellence and advance their respective fields.

For more information about the Virginia Cold Case Database and AIS Network's innovative, data-driven website design solutions, visit http://www.aisn.net.

About AIS Network

Ranked twice on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies and on Virginia Business Magazine's 2023 list of the "Best Places to Work in Virginia,"

AIS Network is an award-winning leader in IT modernization, including managed services for information security, hosting and multicloud solutions, application development, identity and access management and IT project management. Clients range from Fortune 500 clients and multi-billion-dollar government agencies to organizations spanning multiple industries. As the trusted and reliable partner of the Commonwealth of Virginia since 2012, we drive exceptional value through our deep knowledge of state agency data protection, compliance, governance and internal auditing procedures and controls. Visit https://aisn.net.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

Media Contact

Laurie Head, AIS Network, 3015233165, [email protected], www.aisn.net

Twitter

SOURCE AIS Network