Virginia 911 Center Implements ASAP Service to Reduce the Impact of Alarm Notifications

ASAP saves about two minutes on average, a significant amount of time during emergencies when lives are at stake and every second matters. Post this

ASAP Service leverages the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP). The protocol was developed jointly by TMA and the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO). ASAP Service also leverages the Alarm Verification Scoring standard (ANSI/TMA AVS-01), which identifies five scoring levels to help telecommunicators prioritize the severity of an intrusion or burglar alarm notification.

The following alarm companies support ASAP Service in the area served by Norfolk's 9-1-1 center:

• ADT

• Affiliated Monitoring

• Alert 360

• Becklar.

• Brinks Home Security

• Cen-Signal

• CPI Security

• Dynamark Monitoring

• Everon

• Guardian Protection

• Johnson Controls (Tyco)

• National Monitoring Center

• Rapid Response Monitoring

• Securitas

• Security Central

• United Central Control

• Vector Security

• Vivint

The Norfolk implementation follows recent ASAP Service deployments by the Tampa (Florida) Police Department and the Frederick County (Maryland) Department of Emergency Communications.

Learn more about how TMA's ASAP Service is saving lives every day nationwide at www.asap911.org

About The Monitoring Association

The Monitoring Association (TMA), formerly the Central Station Alarm Association (CSAA), is an internationally recognized non-profit trade association representing professional monitoring companies, security systems integrators, and providers of products and services to the industry. Incorporated in 1950, TMA represents its members before Congress and regulatory agencies on the local, state, and federal levels, and other authorities having jurisdiction (AHJs) over the industry. Learn more online at https://tma.us/about-tma/.

About TMA's ASAP Service

Launched in 2011 as a public-private partnership, TMA's Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) service allows for the direct electronic dispatch of first responder calls for service from alarm companies to PSAPs and ECCs. Increasing the accuracy and efficiency of dispatches, the ASAP service utilizes ANSI standard protocols developed cooperatively by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) and The Monitoring Association (TMA).

Media Contact

Caroline Constantine, The Monitoring Association, 1 4342517580, [email protected], www.ASAP911.org

SOURCE The Monitoring Association