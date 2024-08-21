Virginia Abrasives Debuts Retail Products - Same Quality Virginia Abrasives Products, Now Packaged for Retail

"At Virginia Abrasives, we are always striving to improve our products. We are always trying to meet and exceed our customer expectations." - Kelly Bye, CEO of Virginia Abrasives Post this

"At Virginia Abrasives, we are always striving to improve our products. We are always trying to meet and exceed our customer expectations. The new retail packaging puts our products in the hands of our customers. For over 50 years we continue to remain committed to our customers in the Professional, DIY, and Industrial markets." – Kelly Bye, CEO of Virginia Abrasives

To ensure the highest quality, thorough product research and testing was done on all retail items. The team at Virginia Abrasives has been committed to this project throughout the entire process. The new collection is a reflection of Virginia Abrasives' obligation to ensure exceptional performance.

For any customers who are interested in purchasing Virginia Abrasives products, please visit their website at www.virginiaabrasives.com or give them a call at 800-446-1805.

About Virginia Abrasives

In the early 1970's, a hard rock garnet mining business in the Adirondack mountains of New York decided to invest in the sandpaper manufacturing business. In response to customer requests, the company expanded its markets and product lines to provide consumers with a variety of solutions. Over 50 years later, Virginia Abrasives operates in Petersburg, Virginia and has over 100 different product categories. Virginia Abrasives takes pride in providing exceptional customer service.

Media Contact

Charlotte Turner, Virginia Abrasives Corporation, 1 8044321242, [email protected], Virginia Abrasives Corporation

SOURCE Virginia Abrasives Corporation