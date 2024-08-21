Virginia Abrasives Debuts Retail Products - Same Quality Virginia Abrasives Products, Now Packaged for Retail

Virginia Abrasives has been in business in the Petersburg, Virginia region since the early 1970's. The company is ecstatic to finally be releasing products packaged for retail.
PETERSBURG, Va., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virginia Abrasives, a leading name in the abrasives industry, is thrilled to unveil its newest collection of retail sanding products. This new line is designed to provide numerous abrasive solutions that meet the needs of both Professionals and DIY enthusiasts. The company has a passion for creating products that are durable, tough, and well made.
The extensive product line features several products including sanding paper, sponges, mesh screens and sanding discs. Each product is designed to have increased durability and improved efficiency. From stripping and smoothing to finishing, Virginia Abrasives offers various grit options to cater to a variety of applications. The products were created with convenience in mind, featuring reusable packaging that stands out from typical market options. This unique packaging allows consumers to easily store the unused product.
"At Virginia Abrasives, we are always striving to improve our products. We are always trying to meet and exceed our customer expectations. The new retail packaging puts our products in the hands of our customers. For over 50 years we continue to remain committed to our customers in the Professional, DIY, and Industrial markets." – Kelly Bye, CEO of Virginia Abrasives
To ensure the highest quality, thorough product research and testing was done on all retail items. The team at Virginia Abrasives has been committed to this project throughout the entire process. The new collection is a reflection of Virginia Abrasives' obligation to ensure exceptional performance.
For any customers who are interested in purchasing Virginia Abrasives products, please visit their website at www.virginiaabrasives.com or give them a call at 800-446-1805.
About Virginia Abrasives
In the early 1970's, a hard rock garnet mining business in the Adirondack mountains of New York decided to invest in the sandpaper manufacturing business. In response to customer requests, the company expanded its markets and product lines to provide consumers with a variety of solutions. Over 50 years later, Virginia Abrasives operates in Petersburg, Virginia and has over 100 different product categories. Virginia Abrasives takes pride in providing exceptional customer service.
