Virginia-based sales training and consulting expert, Andy Miller of Big Swift Kick, recognized as one of America's Best Sales Speakers in 2023 by Selling Power

"Andy Miller is an exceptional speaker. His expertise, passion, and engaging delivery left a lasting impact on our attendees, igniting their motivation and empowering them to embrace the future of sales. A true catalyst for success!" Tweet this

Andy Miller, CEO of Big Swift Kick, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "It's an honor to be recognized by Selling Power as one of the best sales speakers for 2023. My talks are full of case studies designed to help you drive more revenue. For example, a call center that increased up-sells from 6% to 75% and a company doing enterprise sales that increased their average deal size by 20x!"

At Big Swift Kick, selling matters. Big Swift Kick's clients have generated more than $6 billion in new business using our three-decade-long track record of successful strategies.

Imagine your perfect sales team: Exceeding goals and objectives. Engaged and collaborative team atmosphere. Achieving success with consistency and reliability. All with next-level sales consulting.

Turn your sales dream into a sales reality with our latest research that will supercharge your strategies, processes, people, hiring practices, training, tactics, and tools. Imagine doubling the rate at which you grow your revenue and profits. Big Swift Kick can guide you there.

Your sales success is our focus, which is why we are the only sales strategy firm that gets paid on performance.

About Andy Miller

Andy Miller is CEO of Big Swift Kick, an international sales strategy and sales performance consulting firm that specializes in helping middle-market companies accelerate their sales performance. He has 30 years of experience and is responsible for helping companies generate $5.7 Billion in new business. He is a Vistage Top 50 Speaker, a Selling Power Magazine Top 10 Sales Consultant, and a senior consultant to 165 sales consultants around the world. He authored the international best-seller "The Science Of Hiring Quota Busting Sales Teams" and "The Science Of Closing The Sale By Winning Relationships." Andy has been featured in Newsweek, CNN, and seven books on business growth and lectured at the Wharton School of Business, Georgetown University McDonough School of Business, and the University of Houston Bauer College of Business Sales Excellence Institute. https://bigswiftkick.com/

About SellingPower

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power Inc. produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity e-newsletters, as well as a five-minute video series featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference. https://www.sellingpower.com/

