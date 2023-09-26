Virginia Beach City Public Schools announces 67 new scholarship recipients in partnership with Sun Tribe and Tidewater Community College

"Our partnership with Sun Tribe is an integral part of Virginia Beach Schools' work to build tomorrow's workforce in our region." —Sara Lockett, Director of Technical and Career Education at VBCPS Tweet this

Scholarship recipients include juniors and seniors representing all VBCPS high schools. These students take courses at TCC as part of a dual-enrollment program that enables them to access cutting-edge technical training while earning both high school and college credit. This allows high schoolers to explore various career paths and earn valuable industry accreditations or certifications before graduating.

VBCPS supports programs accessible to all students, regardless of financial status. College tuition can be a barrier for families, as high schoolers are not eligible for traditional financial aid. Thanks to this scholarship program, students have tuition-free access to skills-based training and certificate programs.

"When we first teamed up with VBCPS to bring solar power to their schools, we were both set on finding creative new ways to expand the benefits felt by the community. This scholarship program has been an incredibly rewarding way to do that," said Rich Allevi, Vice President of Development at Sun Tribe. "We are grateful to both the school district and Tidewater Community College for working with us to empower these students and provide a stepping stone toward enriching careers."

Sun Tribe contributed a grant to fund the VBCPS dual-enrollment scholarship and arranged for a matching contribution from Tidewater Community College. This year's scholarship students are attending a range of courses for certificate programs in welding, veterinary assisting, and lodging management for a total of 406 tuition-free credit hours.

"Our partnership with Sun Tribe is an integral part of Virginia Beach Schools' work to build tomorrow's workforce in our region," said Sara Lockett, Director of Technical and Career Education at VBCPS. "Sun Tribe is helping to open the door to successful and fulfilling futures in Hampton Roads for our students."

VBCPS is a leader in its energy management and environmental stewardship approach. Beginning in 2019, the district partnered with Sun Tribe to develop solar at four of its schools.

To learn more about Sun Tribe and its work with K-12 schools, visit https://suntribesolar.com/k-12-schools/.

About Sun Tribe

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Sun Tribe has grown into one of the largest clean energy companies in the Mid-Atlantic region. Sun Tribe delivers legacy-grade projects that translate into long-term value for partners. Diligent upfront de-risking, best-in-class development and engineering, and forging ongoing relationships built on trust define the Sun Tribe approach. With a team of more than 80 renewable energy experts, Sun Tribe has completed more than 100 clean energy projects to date. The team has previously developed and built solar facilities in 20 states for leading partners including Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Exelon, Pacific Power, PSEG, the United States Air Force, and the United States Navy. To learn more visit www.suntribesolar.com.

About Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) is the largest school division in Hampton Roads with 86 schools. VBCPS is a fully-accredited school division and a diverse community that continues to outperform school divisions across the state and nation on key academic indicators. Read more about the division's accomplishments by reading recent news releases, reading our blog, The Core, or connecting with us through social media by following @vbschools - Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

