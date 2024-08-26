Virginia Beach City Schools Prioritizes Public Experience, Adopts New Meeting Software

Virginia Beach City Public Schools has adopted a new school board meeting software by OpenMeeting Technologies in a move to improve public experience and boost meeting efficiency.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virginia Beach City Public Schools has taken a significant leap forward in modernizing their school board meetings and improving public transparency by adopting a new meeting management software by OpenMeeting Technologies.
The implementation of the new system, which includes electronic voting, request-to-speak and a large colorful display, has upgraded and streamlined the decision-making process while enhancing public transparency and experience.
Virginia Beach City Public Schools has brought their meetings into the 21st century with the adoption of a modern meeting management system, aligning themselves with the evolving needs and expectations of their community.
The school board's use of request-to-speak helps them to ensure fair and organized discussion during their meetings. The new meeting display provides instant visual communication of meeting activity, such as discussion and vote results, to help the public follow along. Additionally, their meetings are now more efficient with electronic voting and automatic documentation.
Virginia Beach City Public Schools has demonstrated their commitment to public experience and transparency by adopting new meeting software designed to make it easy for the public to follow and engage in meetings. They join many other school districts across the country who have also taken the initiative to modernize their meetings and better serve their community.
For more information about the OpenMeeting school board meeting management system, please visit OpenMeetingTech.com
About OpenMeeting Technologies: OpenMeeting is a leading provider of modern legislative meeting management software for city councils, county boards, school boards and other government organizations. The OpenMeeting system is a purpose-built solution for local government to streamline legislative meetings, boost transparency and improve the overall meeting experience. Features such as electronic voting, request-to-speak, and voting display help bring local government meetings across the country into the 21st century.
Media Contact
Jenna Wendlandt, OpenMeeting Technologies, 1 (763) 452-6439, [email protected], https://openmeetingtech.com
SOURCE OpenMeeting Technologies
Share this article