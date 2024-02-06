Virginia Beach Selects Woolpert for Annual Contract for Stormwater Engineering Services

Flooding is the city's top priority, and they have developed a flood protection program that supports the everyday needs of their stormwater operations group and neighborhood rehabilitation. Post this

"Virginia Beach is a very forward-thinking client with a highly efficient operational structure. Flooding is the city's top priority, and they have developed a flood protection program that supports the everyday needs of their stormwater operations group and neighborhood rehabilitation," Maas said. "I was born and raised here, so working for the city is like working for myself to some degree. I know their history and am equally invested in their future. In addition to helping advance the great initiatives already underway, our team of engineers, hydrologists, biologists, etc., are looking forward to sharing proven integrated solutions to address all infrastructure needs."

Woolpert has worked in the Hampton Roads region for more than 35 years. In 2022, the firm redesigned its Virginia Beach office at 4433 Corporation Lane, Suite 125, to accommodate staff in the office full time, those working hybrid schedules, and those working remotely so the firm could better serve the architecture, engineering, and geospatial needs of the region.

This contract is now underway.

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Global Top 100 Geospatial Company, a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm, has earned seven Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,000 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.

