Virginia Doetsch Named Manager of the Year for Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

BRONXVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty today announced that Virginia Doetsch, manager of the firm's Irvington and Bronxville, N.Y., brokerages, has been named the company's 2023 Manager of the Year. Doetsch, who has served as a brokerage manager with Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty for 13 years, was chosen from among 18 managers for the honor. This is the seventh time Doetsch has been recognized with this award.

With more than 30 years of experience in the real estate industry, Doetsch is a veteran agent and manager who has overseen $3 billion in sales for the Bronxville and Irvington brokerages during her tenure, according to OneKey MLS data. The company said she has proven instrumental in helping to grow Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty's powerful market presence in Westchester County.

Doetsch, who is responsible for overseeing 100 agents across the two locations, believes fully in the power of a strong team. "I share this award with all of the exceptional agents who work alongside me to provide the best service possible to our clients," she said, adding, "Our support staff is some of the best in the business. They take care of the needs of the agents—often before the agents even know they need it."

Working closely with her staff, Doestch believes her success lies in "attracting agents who want to roll up their sleeves, work hard, be great colleagues, and serve clients with all the resources that the Sotheby's International Realty brand offers. I thrive on creating a happy atmosphere where people love to come to work every day."

"I am proud to announce Virginia Doetsch as our Manager of the Year, an honor well deserved," said Paul Breunich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty. "Her skillful approach to mentoring and motivating agents has enabled her to steer our company to new heights in the region. Her devotion to excellence enables our brokerages to provide the highest level of service to buyers and sellers."

About William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 1949, William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $5.9 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 26 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Westchester County, New York. William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 37th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.com.

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes nearly 1,000 offices throughout 72 countries and territories on six continents.

