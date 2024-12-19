Virginia Franchisee Secures Real Estate, Set to Open in the First Quarter of 2025

Khurram Burney will open the Soon to be Famous™ chicken finger restaurant in Warrenton, Virginia, in early 2025.

WARRENTON, Va., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Layne's Chicken Fingers, the Soon to be Famous™ chicken finger franchise with nearly 20 restaurants open across the U.S. and another 226 sold, will be opening in Warrenton, Virginia, next year. Khurram Burney, an experienced franchisee and multi-unit operator, is leading the brand's growth in Virginia, and after recently securing real estate at 34 Broadview Ave., he is on track to open the restaurant in the first quarter of 2025.

"Khurram has selected a great site for his new restaurant," said Samir Wattar, chief operating officer. "Layne's is a great fit for the Warrenton community, and we look forward to bringing our iconic crispy tenders and laid-back, guest-focused atmosphere to the area."

The Warrenton deal is one of many in the Layne's pipeline, but it is the first in Virginia. As the franchise continues to grow its footprint, Burney will play a key role in driving brand awareness and catering to even more Layne's fans nationwide.

"I'm really looking forward to opening Layne's in Warrenton early next year and serving the community from the Broadview Avenue location," said Burney. "This is just the beginning, as we plan to open several additional restaurants across Virginia in the coming years to bring our Soon to be Famous™ chicken fingers to more and more locals."

In the $59.9 billion fast food chicken market, Layne's strives to provide its guests with a unique and refreshing experience. Staying true to its roots, Layne's still focuses on offering crispy, juicy chicken tenders but has also expanded its menu to include new sauces, chicken sandwiches, chicken wraps and milkshakes to meet the evolution of guest demand.

With a history of strong growth and incredible demand from guests, Layne's is quickly expanding with passionate franchisees. Now that the real estate has been secured, Burney's restaurant moves the system one step closer to having 50 units open by the end of 2025.

The Layne's team has awarded more than 225 restaurants and is focusing its expansion on its home state of Texas as well as Virginia, Wisconsin, Florida, Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

ABOUT LAYNE'S CHICKEN FINGERS

Founded in 1994 in College Station, the original location became a Texas A&M legend known for its small-town charm, friendly service, iconic chicken fingers and secret sauce. While opening corporate locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the leadership team focused on fine tuning its operations and starting to franchise.

Franchise opportunities range from $446,500 to $1,015,000 with different buildout options available. Learn more about franchising: https://layneschickenfranchising.com/

