Virginia "Ginny" Coarsey Joins Gilbane Building Company's North Florida Team to Drive Business Development

Ginny compliments our local, talented, and dynamic team with her drive for excellence and passion for serving as a client advocate. We have complete confidence in her ability to contribute immediately to our strategic and steady growth..." - Adam Verducci, Jacksonville Business Leader

"I'm excited to be a part of Gilbane Building Company, which has a rich history of being family-owned for over 150 years and has been in Jacksonville for over 30 years", said Ginny Coarsey. "As a Jacksonville native, I am deeply connected to the local community and passionate about contributing to the city's future growth".

Coarsey has been actively involved in industry associations such as NAIOP and served two terms on the Board of Directors with Florida's First Coast Chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors. She has also dedicated her time to charitable efforts with organizations like Feeding Northeast Florida, Ronald McDonald House, and the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company is a global leader in construction management, delivering high-quality projects for clients across various markets. Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services. Founded in 1870, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings world-class experience to local communities.

Since 1972, Gilbane has been a trusted provider of construction management services in North Florida, catering to clients in municipal, commercial, education, healthcare, and hospitality sectors. Our experienced team actively engages with the community, local subcontractors, and industry associations. Some of our esteemed clients in North Florida include Aetna, Ascension Health- St. Vincent's Southside, City of Gainesville, City of Palm Coast, Deutsche Bank, Duval County Public Schools, and many more.

