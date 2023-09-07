Virginia Opera Unveils a Spectacular 49th Season with Jonathan Dove and Graham Vick's Adaptation of Wagner's Siegfried

Adam Turner, Artistic Director, shared his thoughts on the production: "Bringing Siegfried to life has been a remarkable journey, and I am privileged to work alongside an extraordinary team of artists. We are eager to share this reimagined masterpiece with our audience and create lasting memories." Tweet this

Presented in German with English surtitles, this production features an exceptional cast of international and local talents, ensuring an unforgettable operatic experience. Cooper Nolan takes the helm as Siegfried, while Matthew PeQa portrays the intriguing character of Mime. The accomplished Kyle Albertson assumes the role of The Wanderer (Wotan), alongside Joshua Jeremiah as Alberich, Ricardo Lugo as Fafner, Alissa Anderson as Erda, Alexandra Loutsion as BrRnnhilde, and Alicia Russell Tagert as A Woodbird. Notably, Kyle Albertson (The Valkyrie, 2022; Das Rheingold, 2021), Alexandra Loutsion (The Valkyrie, 2022), and Ricardo Lugo (Das Rheingold, 2021) are reprising their roles, adding continuity to the ongoing Ring cycle which concludes with Twilight of the Gods leading off the 2024-2025 Season.

Peggy Kriha Miller, General Director and CEO of Virginia Opera, expressed her excitement about the upcoming production: "We are thrilled to kick off our 49th season with such an innovative and captivating adaptation of Siegfried. This production truly embodies the spirit of Virginia Opera's commitment to artistic excellence and pushing the boundaries of traditional opera."

Adam Turner, Artistic Director and Conductor, shared his thoughts on the production: "Bringing Siegfried to life has been a remarkable journey, and I am privileged to work alongside an extraordinary team of artists. We are eager to share this reimagined masterpiece with our audience and create lasting memories."

The mesmerizing music of Siegfried will be brought to life by the acclaimed Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

Performances of Siegfried are scheduled for September 29 and October 1 at the Harrison Opera House in Norfolk, October 7 and 8 at the Center for the Arts at George Mason University in Fairfax, and October 13 and 15 at the Dominion Energy Center in Richmond.

Don't miss the opportunity to witness this grand fusion of talent, innovation, and classical artistry as Virginia Opera embarks on its 49th season journey with Siegfried.

Production Information

Siegfried

Libretto and Music by Richard Wagner

Adaptation by Jonathan Dove and Graham Vick

Orchestral Version by Jonathan Dove

Harrison Opera House, Norfolk | September 29 & October 1, 2023

Center for the Arts at George Mason University, Fairfax | October 7 & 8*, 2023 | Sponsored by The Mather

Dominion Energy Center, Richmond | October 13 & 15, 2023

*Audio-described

Sung in German with English surtitles.

Featuring the Virginia Symphony Orchestra

In the previous installment of the Ring cycle, we ended with a most operatic cliffhanger: the Valkyrie BrRnnhilde imprisoned in a ring of fire. Now, we pick up the story as our fearless hero Siegfried re-forges his father's shattered sword, embarking on a quest for the greatest prize of all – BrRnnhilde's love.

Adam Turner, Conductor

Joachim Schamberger, Director & Projection Designer

Court Watson, Scenic & Costume Designer

Cooper Nolan*, Siegfried

Matthew PeQa*†, Mime

Kyle Albertson, The Wanderer (Wotan)

Joshua Jeremiah, Alberich

Ricardo Lugo, Fafner

Alissa Anderson*, Erda

Alexandra Loutsion, BrRnnhilde

Alicia Russell Tagert*, A Woodbird

* denotes VOA Mainstage Debut

^ denotes Herndon Foundation Emerging Artist

† denotes former Herndon Foundation Emerging Artist

About Virginia Opera

Virginia Opera, the official opera company of the Commonwealth of Virginia, is one of the finest regional opera companies in the nation and is the only company to perform regularly in three separate main stage venues: the Harrison Opera House in Norfolk, the Carpenter Theatre at the Dominion Energy Center in Richmond, and Center for the Arts at George Mason University in Fairfax. Organized in 1974, Virginia Opera is respected nationwide for the identification and presentation of the finest young artists, for the musical and dramatic integrity of its productions, and for the ingenuity and variety of its education and outreach programs.

