Virginia Paris Baguette Franchisee Secures Real Estate, Projected to Open the Newest Bakery Café at 4600 Kenmore Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304 in Fall 2024

Sam Sadeghi, a Virginia Paris Baguette franchisee, has secured real estate for his Alexandria café. The new bakery café is projected to open at 4600 Kenmore Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304 in the 4th Quarter .

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the neighborhood bakery café concept with 4,000 cafés worldwide including over 150 in the United States, has seen significant growth in the past year. Sam Sadeghi, who is leading the brand's expansion in Virginia, will soon be opening in Alexandria. Having recently secured real estate at 4600 Kenmore Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304, Sadeghi is on track to ope his Paris Baguette in Fall 2024.

"We are thrilled to announce additional expansion within Virginia. There's a tremendous amount of opportunity in the bakery café space," explained Eric Lavinder, chief development officer. "No other bakery café franchisors are doing what Paris Baguette is on the same scale. Our ability to stay true to our bakery café roots while embracing aggressive expansion has garnered attention, and that only serves to drive us forward."

The Alexandria deal will bring the total number of bakery cafés within Virginia to six. The agreement was signed by Sadeghi, a Virginia resident who is pioneering the additional growth.

"This location is an excellent location to best serve the Alexandria neighborhood, and we are looking forward to opening Paris Baguette in Alexandria in the near future," said Sadeghi.

As they grow, the brand's 3.0 prototype has played a crucial role in driving interest from both guests and prospective franchisees. Like all new openings, the Alexandria bakery café will be following the updated model, incorporating upgraded furniture, unique flooring and ceilings, rich colors and elegant lighting.

"We're already a higher-end, higher-quality bakery, and we put a nice bow around that with the 3.0 prototype. It's just a really nice place to indulge," added Lavinder.

Within the $17 billion bakery segment, Paris Baguette continues to differentiate themself by offering expertly crafted breads, cakes and pastries that are made fresh daily and providing a range of indulgences perfect for any occasion.

For franchisees looking to break into the industry with a meaningful opportunity, Paris Baguette provides remarkable brand recognition, unique guest offerings and strong franchisee support while maintaining their commitment to following a true neighborhood bakery café model.

As Paris Baguette looks to their future growth, the brand is staying nimble. Though they are currently eyeing Wisconsin, Indianapolis, North Florida, Vermont, the greater Boston area, South Carolina, Missouri, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas for 2024 growth, Paris Baguette is embracing a flexible development pathway that will adjust as the brand lays more roots across the country.

"We closed 2023 with 100 signings and 43 openings across North America and are looking forward to 2024 for further growth," added Lavinder. "Even throughout the pandemic, we did not shy away from opening additional units and exploring new markets. With great year-over-year revenue increases — a 42% jump from last year — and a persistent interest in the brand from franchisees and consumers alike, we expect nothing but a strong continued growth trajectory for the brand."

ABOUT PARIS BAGUETTE:

Paris Baguette is a bakery café franchise with more than 4,000 units across the globe. The global brand first franchised in the U.S. in 2015 and has since established over 150 locations in markets across the country, making it one of the premier franchise opportunities in its category. Paris Baguette's primary mission, executed every day by its expert staff of bakers, cakers and baristas, is to share moments of joy with guests and help guests share moments of joy with their friends and family by providing world-class cakes, pastries, coffees, breads and other French-inspired bakery café fare. To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://ownaparisbaguette.com/.

