Virginia Wesleyan University Partners with BloomBoard to Develop Educator Talent Pool in the Commonwealth

"By collaborating with BloomBoard, we're offering a rigorous educational experience that empowers hardworking Virginians to advance their teaching careers—right in the schools and communities they already serve. By working closely with school districts and their personnel, this partnership allows students to apply what they learn in real classroom contexts with support, directly aligning to the VWU Education Department's vision which places great emphasis in learning by doing." said Bill McConnell, Professor of Education and Dean of the D. Henry Watts School of Professional Studies at VWU.

Aspiring teachers who enroll in the program can earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education (pre-K–6) or Special Education (General Curriculum, K-12), two of the highest-need areas in Virginia. Candidates who have an associate degree and are currently working in schools can enroll as part of a district-sponsored cohort. School divisions may access funding through Virginia's Grow-Your-Own or Registered Apprenticeship Programs, and program participants may also receive funding from their local Virginia Works board to help offset tuition costs. Upon completing the program and passing all required certification assessments, graduates are eligible for full teacher licensure in the state.

Richmond City, Loudoun County, and Frederick County Public Schools are the first divisions to enroll staff in the VWU job-embedded program. Rodney Robinson, Director of Teacher and Leader Pathways at Richmond City Public Schools said, "This program represents a critical investment in both our future educators and current RPS employees. "Every student deserves access to a highly qualified teacher, and this initiative will help expand and strengthen our educator workforce by uplifting the talent that already exists within our schools."

"The partnership between VWU and BloomBoard enables the delivery of high-quality, job-embedded advancement programs for educators across the state," said Sanford Kenyon, CEO of BloomBoard. "At the same time, BloomBoard works alongside districts to ensure the program runs smoothly—supporting everything from funding and candidate recruitment to mentoring structures—so schools can focus on preparing and retaining great teachers."

School divisions can learn more by visiting www.bloomboard.com/program/virginia.

Virginia Wesleyan University

Virginia Wesleyan University is Coastal Virginia's premier university of the liberal arts and sciences. Situated on a 300-acre park-like campus in Virginia Beach, the University annually enrolls approximately 5,000 learners, with 1,500 students in undergraduate and graduate programs and additional lifelong learners in credit and non-credit programs offered by VWU Global Campus. The University features a College of Arts and Sciences that includes the Batten Honors College, Brock School of Mathematics and Natural Sciences, Goode School of Arts and Humanities, Birdsong School of Social Science, and Watts School of Professional Studies, as well as VWU Global Campus with a wide variety of online and continuing education and the Jane P. Batten and David R. Black School for International Studies in Tokyo, Japan. As a learning community located in the rich and unique ecosystems of Coastal Virginia and the Chesapeake Bay watershed, the University is committed to promoting and developing the next generation of environmental stewards.

BloomBoard

BloomBoard is a talent development provider that enables K–12 school districts to grow, advance, and retain educators by making professional education a benefit of employment. The company offers turnkey programs for school districts to move educators forward at all points of their professional journey. Their platform connects districts to higher education institutions that offer certification and degree programs using a unique, on-the-job instructional model. Visit www.bloomboard.com to learn more.



BloomBoard

