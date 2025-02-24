Virginia Wineries Association Announces 2025 Virginia Governor's Cup Gold Medalists

The Virginia Wineries Association announces the 2025 Virginia Governor's Cup Competition medalists.

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2025 Virginia Governor's Cup Competition marks another milestone year for the Virginia wine industry, showcasing the depth and quality of winemaking across the Commonwealth. With more than 600 entries, 87 producers were awarded a total of 155 gold medals, underscoring the industry's continued growth and excellence.

Now in its 43rd year, the competition has established itself as one of the nation's most rigorous competitions, showcasing the best wines, ciders, and meads crafted in Virginia. Each gold medal winner earned its distinction through a series of blind tastings by an esteemed panel of judges, with a score of 90 or higher on a 100-point scale required to achieve gold. This year, a new entry limit ensured wineries submitted only their finest bottlings, refining the competition's focus, while new Best in Show categories will further highlight top-scoring wines.

Leading the judging process for the second year, competition director Frank Morgan brings more than 15 years of experience writing about Virginia wines and over a decade as a Virginia Governor's Cup judge.

Reflecting on this year's competition, Morgan stated, "I am honored to serve as the Director of Judging for the Virginia Governor's Cup Wine Competition and deeply grateful for the support of the industry, dedicated competition volunteers, and esteemed judges who helped make 2025 a record-breaking year. This year's judging panel is among the most distinguished in the competition's 43-year history, featuring four Masters of Wine, a Master Sommelier, renowned writers, and wine professionals from across the country. The top-scoring wines of 2025 showcase the remarkable diversity of Virginia's viticulture, highlighting exceptional quality across a wide range of varieties and styles."

Wineries across eight Virginia wine regions earned gold medals, underscoring the craftsmanship and diversity of winemaking throughout the Commonwealth. Central Virginia led the way, producing just over 50% of the gold medal winners, followed by Northern Virginia with 29% and the Shenandoah Valley with 12%. Red wines dominated the awards, securing 61% of the total gold medals, while white wines accounted for 32%. A total of 23 grape varieties were represented among the winners, spanning seven vintages. More than half of the gold medals were awarded to wines from the most recent vintages submitted—2022 and 2023—highlighting the strength of Virginia's latest releases. Among the standout wines, Meritage blends took the top spot with 32 gold medals. Petit Verdot followed with 16 gold medals, while Cabernet Franc and Petit Manseng also impressed, earning 14 and 13 gold medals, respectively. The full list of gold medalists can be found at https://www.virginiawine.org/governors-cup/awards/2025.

The 2025 Virginia Governor's Cup Gala will take place on March 13, 2025, at Main Street Station in Richmond. This celebratory event unveils the competition's top award, the coveted Governor's Cup Winner. Attendees will get to taste their way through Virginia's finest, including the Governor's Cup Case, featuring the 12 highest-scoring red and white wines, and Cider of the Year. Hosted by the Virginia Wine Board, the gala brings together winemakers, industry professionals, and wine enthusiasts for an evening of celebration, offering a unique opportunity to taste award-winning wines and enjoy thoughtfully crafted fare by local chefs. For tickets and event details, visit https://virginiawine.ticketspice.com/2025-virginia-governors-cup-gala

On March 1, Virginia wine lovers can explore the Gold Medal Wine Trail, a complimentary mobile passport featuring gold medal winners. By checking in at participating venues, users unlock access to exclusive prizes and special offers. To pre-sign up or learn more, visit http://www.virginiawine.org/pages/taste.

For interviews and photo requests, please contact Annette Boyd at 802-344-8200 or [email protected].

About the Virginia Governor's Cup Competition

The Virginia Wineries Association's Governor's Cup is held in partnership with the Virginia Wine Board. All entries must be made from 100% Virginia-grown fruit to be eligible. Each entry is evaluated using a standardized scoring system. For more information about the Virginia Governor's Cup Competition and for a full list of winners, visit: http://www.virginiawine.org/governors-cup.

Media Contact:

Virginia Wine Board Marketing Office

Contact: Annette Boyd

Phone: 804-344-8200

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Virginia Wine