Viridis Chemical Announces Relocation of Award-Winning Ethyl Acetate Plant to Peoria, IL

"We believe this move gives Viridis the right location and logistics to be competitive for the long term," said Patrick Killian, CEO of Viridis. "It is also an excellent foundation for the growth of the other products in our pipeline – allowing us to better serve our customers and expand into new markets."

BioUrja Group founder Amit Bhandari shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are building an unparalleled hub for high-purity industrial and beverage-grade alcohol, carbon capture, renewable energy, fuels, and renewable chemicals right here in Peoria. Viridis Chemical is exactly the partner we've been looking for, and we're absolutely thrilled to have them join us at our site!"

EIV Capital, Viridis' primary investors, also expressed strong support for the move: "We are very excited to support the Viridis management team in this strategic relocation. We continue to be big believers in the business model of bringing renewable-based solvents and intermediates to markets seeking better, more sustainable solutions. We believe the investment in moving the plant will accelerate and bolster that strategy," said Patti Melcher, Founding Partner of EIV Capital.

The relocation of Viridis' ethyl acetate plant strengthens the company's position as a renewable chemical leader and enhances its ability to meet evolving market demands with improved logistics and operational resilience. The move is expected to be completed by late 2025.

About Viridis Chemical

Viridis Chemical, LLC, is a manufacturer of renewable, biobased, low-carbon chemicals and the only industrial-scale manufacturer of 100 percent biobased ethyl acetate in North America. Viridis is committed to the safe, environmentally sound, and economically viable conversion of bio-ethanol into circular, sustainable products previously derived from fossil fuel-based resources. Viridis is a member of the American Chemistry Council (ACC), holds International Sustainability & Carbon PLUS Certification (ISCC PLUS) for its manufacturing, and has a USDA-certified, biobased product meeting all requirements under the USDA BioPreferred® program. For more information, please visit www.viridischemical.com.

About BioUrja Renewables

BioUrja Renewables, LLC owns and operates the 135mm gallon per year plant in Peoria, IL focused on producing high-purity alcohol for the beverage and industrial industries, as well as fuel ethanol. BioUrja is part of the larger BioUrja Group, which is a privately held, entrepreneurial commodities trading, supply, and logistic services company within the energy, agricultural and metals industries. For further information regarding high-purity alcohol sales, please inquire at [email protected] or [email protected].

Media Contact

