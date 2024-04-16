Virsys12 Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

Virsys12, a leading provider of SAAS products that empower healthcare organizations to eliminate inefficiencies in provider data management and workflow processes, today announced its V12 PDE platform has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates that the organization's V12 PDE has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is proactively managing risk. Achieving the r2 Certification places Virsys12 in an elite group of organizations worldwide. Using the comprehensive, flexible, prescriptive, and scalable CSF framework with a risk-based approach that includes dozens of industry standards, frameworks, and federal and state regulations, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations efficiently and effectively address security and data protection challenges.