Virsys12 Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

Virsys12, a leading provider of SAAS products that empower healthcare organizations to eliminate inefficiencies in provider data management and workflow processes, today announced its V12 PDE platform has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates that the organization's V12 PDE has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is proactively managing risk. Achieving the r2 Certification places Virsys12 in an elite group of organizations worldwide. Using the comprehensive, flexible, prescriptive, and scalable CSF framework with a risk-based approach that includes dozens of industry standards, frameworks, and federal and state regulations, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations efficiently and effectively address security and data protection challenges.
"Organizations like ours consistently face scrutiny to tackle current and emerging cyber threats and adhere to complex compliance, privacy, and information protection requirements," said Seth Hobgood, CTO of Virsys12. "We are proud to demonstrate to our customers our commitment to the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving the rigorous HITRUST r2 Certification."
"Without consistency, transparency, and reliability, an information security assessment can't provide the requisite level of assurances needed to make important business decisions. That's why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available," said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President of Quality at HITRUST. "Achievement of a HITRUST r2 Certification is an assurance that Virsys12 takes compliance and information risk management seriously."
About Virsys12
Virsys12 empowers healthcare organizations with the technology needed to eliminate inefficiencies in provider data management and workflow processes. Through customized applications that simplify provider network and lifecycle management, our solutions address a variety of use cases, including provider onboarding, credentialing, contracting, network operations, and data management. Our leading SAAS products, V12 Network and V12 Provider Data Engine (PDE), help streamline processes, improve communication, and ensure accurate and up-to-date information about healthcare providers within a network.
