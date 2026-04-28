Virtas and RapidCanvas Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Financial Consulting into AI-Powered Execution

"Partnering with Virtas lets us bring AI directly to the Office of the CFO, embedding intelligence into the workflows finance teams already run, eliminating manual overhead, and giving leaders what they've always needed: the speed and clarity to make smarter decisions at scale." Post this

Unlike traditional consulting engagements that often conclude with recommendations, the Virtas+RapidCanvas partnership is designed to embed custom-tailored, AI-enabled solutions directly into financial processes, allowing organizations to streamline data-intensive workflows, reduce manual efforts, accelerate reporting cycles, and enhance forecasting and scenario planning as part of day-to-day operations.

At the core of the partnership is leveraging Virtas Partners' high-value proposition to support clients in the evaluation and execution of acquisitions and divestitures, while enabling finance functions to operate more effectively and efficiently. As part of the collaboration, Virtas contributes deep functional, technical, and transactional expertise, operating as the domain and process layer to identify and structure solutions for complex financial challenges. RapidCanvas provides the AI execution and orchestration layer, bringing these solutions to life through its Hybrid Approach™—pairing domain expertise with AI to transform complex business challenges into continuously operating systems. The result for customers is financial transformation that extends beyond design—systems that run, learn, and continuously improve.

"Our clients don't just need better analysis—they need faster, more scalable execution with less manually intensive work that drives better insight and decision making," said Neal McNamara, CEO of Virtas. "Partnering with RapidCanvas has allowed us to develop solutions that simply do not presently exist in the market. We create and leverage advanced enablers and embed AI-enabled specialized solutions aimed specifically at a company's unique needs directly into financial workflows, dramatically accelerating impact and delivering ongoing value beyond traditional consulting models."

"Finance teams are drowning in data work—most of their time goes into gathering and wrangling data, leaving little room for the high-value analysis and decision-making that finance leaders actually seek. AI is changing that—insights that once took days now take seconds. Partnering with Virtas lets us bring AI directly to the Office of the CFO, embedding intelligence into the workflows finance teams already run, eliminating manual overhead, and giving leaders what they've always needed: the speed and clarity to make smarter decisions at scale," said Rahul Pangam, CEO of RapidCanvas.

By working together across pre-sales, pilot phases, and deployment through to scale, Virtas and RapidCanvas enable organizations to move more quickly from problem definition to operational execution. The partnership also supports ongoing optimization, ensuring that financial systems evolve continuously rather than remaining fixed at a single point in time.

This partnership reflects Virtas' broader strategy to focus on its core capabilities and value creation solutions, while partnering with organizations that bring complementary expertise to address clients' most complex challenges.

About Virtas

Virtas is the premier Office of the CFO advisory firm serving the Middle Market, bringing solutions to its clients across the business lifecycle. Founded in 2017, Virtas serves both private equity and corporates through M&A enablement and complex business transformations including acquisitions, divestitures, finance transitions, accounting implementations and value creation leveraging automation and AI‑enabled analytics where they materially improve speed, accuracy, and decision quality.

About RapidCanvas

RapidCanvas is a managed AI execution company that takes organizations from concept to production to scaled transformation. The RapidCanvas Hybrid Approach™ pairs elite human experts with a purpose-built agentic platform, delivering solutions that are human-led, agent-executed, and outcome-first. Partners include leaders in manufacturing, retail/consumer goods, financial services, supply chain, and infrastructure. Recognized as a top 5 Data Science and Machine Learning platform by G2. See rapidcanvas.ai.

Media Contact

Shatay Trigere, RapidCanvas, 1 646-239-1419, [email protected], https://rapidcanvas.ai/

SOURCE RapidCanvas