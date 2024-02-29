Virtual Coworker Welcomes Caitlin McCartan as New Chief Operating Officer

Virtual Coworker announces Caitlin McCartan as the new COO, bolstering its commitment to excellence in virtual assistance. With Caitlin's leadership, the company aims to enhance service delivery and client satisfaction, reinforcing its stature as a leading provider of skilled remote staff from the Philippines.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today marks a major stride for Virtual Coworker as Caitlin McCartan steps in as Chief Operating Officer. Caitlin's rich background in operational leadership and innovation is now at the core of Virtual Coworker's mission to link businesses globally with the Philippines' most talented remote staff.

Braden Yuill, CEO, says, "Caitlin's expertise is our key to unparalleled service. Her vision and our mission match – to empower businesses with our skilled virtual assistants."