Virtual Eating Disorder Treatment Specialist, Earth's Edge Wellness, Recognized as a Top Patient-Rated Practice by Find Local Doctors

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Earth's Edge Wellness, a premier wellness center in Las Vegas known for its holistic approach to treating eating disorders, disordered eating and trauma has been awarded the distinction of a top patient-rated practice by Find Local Doctors. This recognition is based on the numerous 5-star reviews Earth's Edge Wellness has received from satisfied patients who commend the center for its compassionate, personalized approach to healing.
Founded by licensed marriage and family therapist Yoni Banayan, Earth's Edge Wellness is known for blending Eastern and Western therapeutic practices. The professional team at Earth's Edge Wellness takes a unique approach to disordered eating, viewing it as a dissociative disorder with underlying psychological factors. Their focus is on reconnecting patients with their bodies through bioenergetic practices, such as breathwork, yoga, meditation, and Reiki, alongside Western practices like trauma-informed psychotherapy, nutritional coaching, GI mapping, lab testing and somatic experiencing.
"We're honored to be recognized by Find Local Doctors as a top-rated practice," says Banayan. "Our team is dedicated to helping patients build a healthy relationship with their bodies and with food, addressing both the mind and body in every aspect of treatment. Our greatest strength is the level of support and commitment that we show towards our clients. Our greatest reward is seeing our patients achieve sustainable recovery."
The numerous 5-star reviews underscore the effectiveness and empathy that Earth's Edge Wellness brings to each patient interaction. Clients consistently report positive experiences, emphasizing how Earth's Edge Wellness supports them in taking charge of their healing journey and developing long-term, proactive, self-regulation techniques.
About Earth's Edge Wellness: Earth's Edge Wellness offers a tailored approach to each individual's needs, combining holistic methods with cutting-edge scientific knowledge to promote complete and lasting healing. With a team of skilled practitioners and a unique methodology, Earth's Edge Wellness empowers patients to reconnect with their bodies, enabling them to overcome eating disorders and disordered eating for good! For more information, visit https://www.earthsedgewellness.com or call 702-582-9474.
