Virtual Fitting Room Company 3DLOOK Partners with Inditex's brand BERSHKA to Offer a Seamless Online Shopping Experience to the Brand's Customers

"We want to provide the very best customer journey available, which requires removing the inconvenience of returning goods that don't fit quite right and providing the interactive experience young shoppers desire today. We selected 3DLOOK due to its track record of delivering results for leading fashion brands, and — given the team's willingness to go above and beyond to assist us during the setup — we're confident this partnership will help us to achieve our goals," — BERSHKA's e-commerce department.

"The fashion industry is undergoing rapid transformation, with a strong focus on sustainability and efficiency — and it is up to the industry giants to lead by example. Our virtual fitting room technology has the power to revolutionize the online shopping experience and contribute to the development of a greener, more sustainable, and efficient fashion industry by reducing the number of size-related returns and appeal to a younger camera-driven digital generation, and we are thrilled to embark on this journey with BERSHKA and anticipate its future expansion," — said Whitney Cathcart, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of 3DLOOK.

ABOUT 3DLOOK:

3DLOOK is the global leader in AI-first mobile body measuring and virtual try-on solutions. 3DLOOK's flagship e-commerce solution YourFit offers personalized fit and size recommendations and virtual try-on for shoppers to help brands reduce returns while increasing conversion and AOV. 3DLOOK's achievements have been highly acknowledged by industry peers, as the company won the French American Chamber of Commerce Award in 2022, Digiday Technology Award and RTIH Innovation Award in 2021, LVMH Innovation Award and the IEEE Retail Digital Transformation Grand Challenge in 2019. PCIAW named 3DLOOK as the highly commended vendor in 2021, while Creative Retail Awards shortlisted 3DLOOK's project with a leading US retailer the same year. In 2022 the company's CEO and co-founder Vadim Rogovskiy won the '40 under 40' Award by Retail TouchPoints, while the company's co-founder and CCO Whitney Cathcart won the Women in IT Award in 2022.

ABOUT BERSHKA:

In 1998, Inditex Group created BERSHKA, a brand geared towards a young audience and focused on offering the latest fashion trends, in tune with music, new technologies, and social media. BERSHKA has become a point of reference for young people where they can find today's most fashionable garments, accessories and footwear every season. Our brand is aimed towards young, outgoing and fashion-conscious people between the ages of 13 and 25. Our customers are aware of the latest trends in music, fashion, culture, and technology, and constantly access this information and communicate through social media. BERSHKA is synonymous with cutting-edge and our management model is flexible and innovative. We have a way of understanding fashion that is based on creating a quality design that grasps and responds quickly to market demands and puts the needs and tastes of our costumes first. This has allowed us to expand and to be very well-received at an international level, where we adapt our collections to each market. Our collections offer a wide range of fashion products geared toward any type of young profile, where you can also find various capsules, limited editions, and collaborations with celebrities from the worlds of music, film and TV, or art very season.

