Virtual Freight Inspections Reports Record Demand for Packaging Analysis Service

What we've learned is that Packaging Analyses were a significantly underutilized tool in the freight claims process," said John W. Kemp, President of Virtual Freight Inspections. "As more supply chain companies recognize the value of objective documentation...demand for this service has accelerated. Post this

The milestone continues a remarkable growth trend. Prior to 2024, VFI produced approximately 20 Packaging Analyses annually. After VFI enhanced its online ordering process in the spring of 2024 to prominently feature Packaging Analyses, demand accelerated dramatically:

May-December 2024: 94 Packaging Analyses

2025: 284 Packaging Analyses

2026: On pace for 400 Packaging Analyses, purchased by more than 30 customers

The concept originated after VFI leadership attended the Transportation & Logistics Council (TLC) Annual Conference in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2024. During panel discussions and conversations throughout the conference, one theme surfaced repeatedly: shippers expressed frustration after learning that inadequate packaging could result in an otherwise valid freight claim being denied. Those discussions reinforced VFI's view that Packaging Analyses were a significantly underutilized tool in the freight claims process.

A Packaging Analysis determines whether a shipper's packaging met applicable NMFC minimum requirements for the normal rigors of the less-than-truckload (LTL) environment. When packaging falls short, the resulting report provides independent, third-party documentation that can play a crucial role in the freight claims process.

"What we've learned over the past two years is that Packaging Analyses were a significantly underutilized tool in the freight claims process," said John W. Kemp, President of Virtual Freight Inspections. "As more supply chain companies recognize the value of objective documentation evaluating whether a shipper's packaging met applicable NMFC minimum requirements, demand for this service has accelerated well beyond our expectations."

One recent VFI Packaging Analysis demonstrated the service's potential value. A $275 inspection and Packaging Analysis supported the denial of a $55,000 freight claim, representing a 200-to-1 return on investment for the customer.

"A Packaging Analysis is a technical evaluation, not simply another inspection report," said Richard Lang, Packaging Analysis Specialist at Virtual Freight Inspections. "We evaluate whether the shipper's packaging complied with the applicable NMFC minimum standards and document our findings with objective evidence. When performed before packaging is discarded or altered, that analysis can become one of the most important pieces of documentation in the freight claims process. Just as importantly, it helps carriers work collaboratively with their shipping customers to identify packaging deficiencies and reduce future freight damage."

About Virtual Freight Inspections

Virtual Freight Inspections (VFI) is the nation's leading freight inspection company, serving motor carriers, shippers, freight brokers, freight forwarders, consignees, insurers and third-party logistics providers (3PLs) throughout the continental United States. Founded in 2004, VFI combines a nationwide network of approximately 200 freight inspectors with industry-leading technology that simplifies the ordering process, ensures fast turnaround times, and delivers comprehensive, cost-effective inspection reports. Every inspection is performed onsite by a VFI inspector, while customer order placement, report preparation, and report delivery are completed online for speed and efficiency.

Media Contact

John W. Kemp, Virtual Freight Inspections, 1 (630) 215-9383, [email protected], https://vfinspections.com/

SOURCE Virtual Freight Inspections