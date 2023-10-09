Virtual Vocations' 8th Annual National Work and Family Month Event Focuses on a Holistic Remote Job Search

"For this year's National Work & Family Month event, we emphasize 'navigating your job search journey from start to finish.' It's about understanding each step, each challenge, and every triumph that leads you to the right role." –Laura Spawn, CEO and co-founder of Virtual Vocations Tweet this

According to Virtual Vocations CEO Laura Spawn, the company's 2023 event aims to celebrate and focus on all aspects of the remote job search journey.

"Over time, the job market's landscape has transformed, urging us all to adopt a more encompassing view of our career paths. For this year's National Work & Family Month event, we emphasize 'navigating your job search journey from start to finish,'" said Spawn. She continued, "It's about understanding each step, each challenge, and every triumph that leads you to the right role. We offer the tools, insights, and perspective needed for this voyage. As we traverse this route, let's remember it's more than just a job hunt—it's about creating a story of perseverance, growth, and success."

This week, Virtual Vocations' certified career coaches and remote content specialists will explore the nuances of the remote job search process with a free four-part webinar series for the first 500 attendees to register.

Presented by Virtual Vocations' Career Services Division Manager Holly Leyva, resume writer and career coach Paige Judnich, and Senior Job Data Content Producer Kimberly Back, the "From Search to Success: Navigating Your Journey from Start to Finish" coaching series will explore the following topics:

"Actionable Steps for a Successful Remote Job Search";

"The Star Method: Using Star Strategies on Your Resume To Stand Out From the Competition";

"Getting Comfortable on Video: Tips for Building Confidence & Impressing Hiring Managers in Virtual Interviews"; and,

"Rules for Negotiation: Navigating Remote Jobs Offers, Salaries, and Contracts."

Virtual Vocations also asks working adults, whether or not they currently work remotely, to share their insights on navigating their job searches for its annual National Work and Family Month survey. For the 2023 survey, the company asks workers, "What would make your remote job search more successful?"

Respondents who complete the survey by Saturday, Oct. 14 will be entered to win one of three prize packages. Each package features resources designed to improve the remote job search process, including:

A premium subscription to Virtual Vocations for up to six months;

An Amazon gift card valued at up to $100 ; and,

; and, A resume review or rewrite completed by a certified resume writer.

For a limited time, Virtual Vocations will also offer discounts of up to 40% off new premium subscriptions—which allow members complete access to the company's fully remote job board and Remote Career Center—as well as up to 30% off Virtual Vocations career services, including expert resume and cover letter writing, LinkedIn profile enhancements, and personalized career coaching for mid- and executive-level jobseekers.

To learn more about Virtual Vocations' 2023 National Work and Family Month event and find out how you can take advantage of these offers and join in the celebration, visit: https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/remote-work-events/national-work-and-family-month/

Follow along on social media with the hashtags #NWFM2023 and #FromSearchToSuccess.

ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONS

Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than four million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.

In addition to providing a database of current, hand-screened, and 100% remote job openings, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive career courses, downloadable jobseeker content, and career coaching and resume writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.

Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.

Media Contact

Kimberly Back, Virtual Vocations, Inc., 1 (800) 379-5092 x. 703, [email protected], https://www.virtualvocations.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Virtual Vocations, Inc.